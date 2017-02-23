In Brazil Senate names president's ally to top court post

Brazil's Senate on Wednesday appointed an ally of President Michel Temer to the post of Supreme Court judge to replace one who died in a plane crash while investigating corruption.

Brazilian Minister of Justice Alexandre de Moraes, appointed by Brazilian President Michel Temer for the Supreme Court, speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate's Constitution and Justice Commission in Brasilia on February 21, 2017 play

Brazilian Minister of Justice Alexandre de Moraes, appointed by Brazilian President Michel Temer for the Supreme Court, speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate's Constitution and Justice Commission in Brasilia on February 21, 2017

(AFP/File)

The court is hearing cases involving top suspects in a vast corruption scandal linked to state oil firm Petrobras, which has snared numerous politicians including allies of Temer.

A new judge had to be found after the death of Teori Zavascki, who was helping lead investigations into politicians implicated in the scandal.

The Senate in a vote approved by 55 votes to 13 the appointment of Temer's former justice minister Alexandre de Moraes, 48, the chamber's speaker Eunicio Oliveira announced.

During questioning by senators on Tuesday he promised to "act with absolute independence and absolute impartiality."

The cases Zavascki was handling have already been transferred by lot to another judge, so De Moraes will not take them on.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

