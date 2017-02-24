In Brazil Rio carnival combines colorful political protest

The intense samba parade contest at the Sambodromo stadium will feature a lavish portrayal of France.

A woman works on the floats of the Sao Clemente samba school in Rio de Janeiro which this year features a lavish portrayal of France under the Sun King, Louis XIV play

Rio de Janeiro might be in carnival mode from Friday, but partygoers still want to have their say on hot button issues ranging from corruption to US President Donald Trump's Mexico border wall.

The intense samba parade contest at the Sambodromo stadium will feature a lavish portrayal of France under the Sun King, Louis XIV, complete with over-the-top wigs and recreations of his gardens.

The story of how the French monarch's high flying finance minister, Nicolas Fouquet, was arrested on charges of embezzling money to fund his Vaux-le-Vicomte chateau and other luxuries, will resonate directly with the 70,000 corruption-weary Brazilians at the Sambodromo.

"It's a fable and it's funny because it's very current. Thieving is something that spans the centuries," said Rosa Magalhaes, the artistic director of the Sao Clemente samba school, who also directed the closing ceremony at the Rio Olympics.

Green with anger

There's an edge to the display planned by the Mangueira school at this year's Rio de Janiero carnival, on religious diversity play

The rival Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school has already provoked controversy with its preparation of a Sambodromo display depicting the fate of indigenous tribes under pressure from agribusiness and deforestation along the Xingu river.

The marching song, performed by some 3,000 dancers, refers to farmers' "greed" and the "monster" of a hydroelectric dam that "steals land from its children, devours the forests and dries up the rivers."

The song is causing an uproar in Brazil's powerful agribusiness lobby, which accuses the samba school of damaging the reputation of one of the economy's most important sectors.

There's also an edge to the display planned by the Mangueira school, which will celebrate religious diversity -- particularly the African-rooted Candomble religion that has a particularly strong following in Brazil.

Brazil's unpopular president, Michel Temer, has the dubious honor of having a whole bloco, a carnival street party, called "Out with Temer," dedicated to his downfall play

That might not sit well with newly elected Mayor Marcelo Crivella, a bishop in one of Brazil's richest evangelical Christian churches. He has surprised Rio residents by apparently planning not to attend the carnival at all.

A deputy will stand in for him at the official opening, when the symbolic keys of the city are handed to the carnival king, Rei Momo.

Temer and Trump

The informal carnival street parties called "blocos," held in the days before and after the Sambodromo parade contests, are also big on political themes.

Brazil's unpopular president, Michel Temer, has the dubious honor of having a whole bloco, called "Out with Temer," dedicated to his downfall.

Planned for late Friday, it will feature the usual bloco ingredients of music, dancing and costumes, but also a vocal critique of Temer's planned austerity measures.

"We like to say that the year starts after carnival, but this year we can't have the luxury of just having fun," said Duda Quiroga, one of the organizers.

The Occupy Carnival group has a song ready made for the occasion: "Listen here, Temer will fall. He's a putschist and a thief, he'll never win a vote."

Partying protesters are also looking up north for inspiration.

One of the most eye-catching popular costumes at this year's blocos? A Mexican sombrero and a portable wall to mock Trump's plan for fortifying the border against illegal immigration.

