In Barcelona Spanish police fire on stolen gas truck

Spanish police said Tuesday they fired on a truck loaded with butane gas bottles which was driving the wrong way down a road in Barcelona, managing to stop it and detain the Swedish driver.

"The driver of the stolen butane truck stolen in Barcelona has a history of psychiatric problems. It was not a terrorist act," Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido wrote on his Twitter account.

Police in the Mediterranean city said they had arrested the driver of the truck, a Swedish national.

"During his arrest shots were fired," the spokesman told AFP.

Barcelona's city hall said the small white truck -- which had dozens of orange gas bottles stacked on the back in plain view -- had been stolen.

Mireia Ruiz, a woman who saw the truck from her home nearby, said the driver ignored people screaming at him to stop as he sped down the wrong side of a ring road.

"When people shouted at him, he would laugh and make offensive gestures with his hand," she told AFP.

Police did not say whether there were any injuries.

The truck was stopped in an area close to Barcelona's beaches.

Around 20 police officers and at least six police cars were on site, and several gas bottles were lying on the ground, an AFP correspondent reported.

The trace of at least one gunshot was visible on the windscreen of the truck.