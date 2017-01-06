In Bangladesh Suspected mastermind of Dhaka cafe attack

The suspected attacker of a cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh in July in which 20 hostages were killed, has been killed, BBC reports citing local police.

The attacker and his accomplice were said to have been killed in a shootout in the early hours of Friday, January 6 in Dhaka.

According to AFP, the men's bodies were found after police raided a building in the Rayer Bazar area, outskirts of the capital.

Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the assault on the cafe in a posh neighborhood where militants singled out non-Muslims and foreigners, killing Italians, Japanese, an American and an Indian.

Two police officers and six militants were also reported killed when the attackers stormed the Holey Artisan cafe after a 12-hour siege, rescuing 13 people.

Police believe that Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), which has pledged allegiance to Islamic State, was involved in organizing the cafe attack.