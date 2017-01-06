In Bangladesh Suspected mastermind of Dhaka cafe attack

The attacker and his accomplice were said to have been killed in a shootout in the early hours of Friday, January 6 in Dhaka.

  • Published:
An armed Myanmar border police patrol along the river dividing Myanmar and Bangladesh border located in Maungdaw, Rakhine State on October 15, 2016 play

An armed Myanmar border police patrol along the river dividing Myanmar and Bangladesh border located in Maungdaw, Rakhine State on October 15, 2016

(AFP)

In Myanmar Commission denies abuses against Rohingya
Myanmar Pressure on country as region holds Rohingya talks
In Italy Verdict expected in deadly shipwreck trial
In Qatar Workers seek security with labour law change
In Myanmar 14 countries press country to allow aid in Rohingya areas
Amnesty International Myanmar may be guilty of crimes against humanity

The suspected attacker of a cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh in July in which  20 hostages were killed, has been killed, BBC reports citing local police.

According to AFP, the men's bodies were found after police raided a building in the Rayer Bazar area, outskirts of the capital.

Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the assault on the cafe in a posh neighborhood where militants singled out non-Muslims and foreigners, killing Italians, Japanese, an American and an Indian.

Two police officers and six militants were also reported killed when the attackers stormed the Holey Artisan cafe after a 12-hour siege, rescuing 13 people.

Police believe that Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), which has pledged allegiance to Islamic State, was involved in organizing the cafe attack.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

