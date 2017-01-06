In Bangladesh Suspected mastermind of Dhaka cafe attack

The attacker and his accomplice were said to have been killed in a shootout in the early hours of Friday, January 6 in Dhaka.
According to AFP, the men's bodies were found after police raided a building in the Rayer Bazar area, outskirts of the capital.
Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the assault on the cafe in a posh neighborhood where militants singled out non-Muslims and foreigners, killing Italians, Japanese, an American and an Indian.
Two police officers and six militants were also reported killed when the attackers stormed the Holey Artisan cafe after a 12-hour siege, rescuing 13 people.
Police believe that Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), which has pledged allegiance to Islamic State, was involved in organizing the cafe attack.