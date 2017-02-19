In Bangladesh Hundreds of Rohingya 'return home'

Hundreds of Rohingya who fled to Bangladesh to escape persecution in Myanmar have returned home, community leaders said Sunday, adding that most had gone back temporarily to fetch relatives.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An armed Myanmar policeman stands guard on a road in northern Rakhine State from where tens of thousands of Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh to escape persecution play

An armed Myanmar policeman stands guard on a road in northern Rakhine State from where tens of thousands of Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh to escape persecution

(AFP/File)

In UAE Emirati desert festival brings tradition back to life
In Myanmar Thousands attend funeral of slain Muslim lawyer
Rohingya Bangladesh pushes on with island plan
In Myanmar Army ends operations in north Rakhine
Air Pollution Study reveals deaths from India rival China
In Bangladesh Malaysian aid ship for Rohingya arrives seaport
In Myanmar Authorities to execute Rohingya man for raid on police post
Rohingya Muslims Indonesia urges 'significant steps' on crisis
Rohingya Protests greet Malaysia aid ship
In Myanmar Second suspect in Muslim lawyer murder arrested

Hundreds of Rohingya who fled to Bangladesh to escape persecution in Myanmar have returned home, community leaders said Sunday, adding that most had gone back temporarily to fetch relatives.

Tens of thousands of Rohingya have fled across the border from Myanmar's western state of Rakhine since October to escape a bloody crackdown by troops and police.

Dudu Mia, a refugee camp leader in the coastal town of Teknaf, said nearly 1,000 Rohingya -- mostly young men -- had returned to their home villages to collect elderly family members left behind earlier.

"Most of those men are hoping to bring their relatives back to Bangladesh. It's been four months and they have barely even talked to their parents back home," Mia told AFP.

Myanmar's army has halted its operations in the north of Rakhine, a senior official said last week, ending the four-month crackdown which the UN has warned may amount to crimes against humanity.

Hundreds from the Rohingya Muslim minority are thought to have died and almost 70,000 have fled to Bangladesh since the military launched a campaign to find militants who attacked police border posts.

Myanmar's stateless Rohingya play

Myanmar's stateless Rohingya

(AFP)

Bangladeshi authorities estimate 400,000 Rohingya refugees are now living in Bangladesh, including the 70,000 most recent arrivals.

Escapees have given harrowing accounts of how security forces raped, killed and tortured Rohingya and burnt their houses to the ground.

Another Rohingya leader said some of the refugees had left Bangladesh permanently because their home villages had not been damaged by the Myanmar army and they had properties to protect.

"They left (their homes) because they were panicked. They didn't want to stay here as beggars, rather they would live in their own houses and work at land back home," he said on condition of anonymity.

The Border Guard Bangladesh confirmed that some Rohingya refugees had gone back to Myanmar.

"Scores of Rohingya people have reportedly returned home in last few days," said local commander Abujar al-Jahid.

"But we're remaining on high alert about any illegal infiltration."

A satellite image published last year by Human Rights Watch showed how Myanmar troops burned down Rohingya villages, displacing thousands.

Most of the Rohingya who fled to Bangladesh are now living in squalid conditions in refugee camps in the Cox's Bazar district, which borders Rakhine and is also home to the country's biggest tourist resort.

Bangladesh has already approved a controversial plan for their relocation to an island and instructed officials to identify undocumented Myanmar nationals as part of the campaign.

More

In Iraq Bashiqa brings back the booze to clear IS hangover

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump "In inherited a mess," US President saysbullet
2 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for...bullet
3 Robert Durst US tycoon admitted murdering friend, witness saysbullet

World

Shabaab militants were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 but continue to launch terror attacks inside the Somali capital -- such as this raid on a hotel which killed 28 people in January 2017
In Mogadishu Car bomb 'kills at least 14'
Israel's Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman delivers a speech at the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 19, 2017
In Israel Lieberman insists land swaps key to two-state solution
Malaysian police chiefs say they want to question four North Korean men over the assassination of Kim Jong-Nam
Kim Jong-Un Malaysia seeks N. Korean fugitives in killing
Iraqi civilians were often caught in the crossfire as pro-regime forces fought jihadists for control of east Mosul in November 2016
In West Mosul 350,000 children trapped