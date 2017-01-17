In Australia Shark nets kill hundreds of non-targeted animals

The nets have been vehemently criticised by environmentalists because they entangle other marine species.

Shark nets along beaches in the Australian state of New South Wales killed 364 animals, including turtles and dolphins in the 2015-2016, financial year.

This representing a 200 per cent increase in deaths over the previous year, according to a report on Tuesday.

The nets caught a total of 748 marine animals, including 90 from protected species, in 2015-2016,

According to the report from the New South Wales department of primary industries the animals tangled in the nets, only 133 were from the target species of shark.

The nets also caught nearly 150 sharks from non-target species, the majority of which died.

Eighty-six per cent of the animals caught by the nets were from threatened, protected or non-target species, according to the report.

The controversial shark net programme, first introduced in 1937, covers 56 beaches off Sydney, NewcastleWollongong and Ballina.

The nets cover only part of each beach and are designed to deter sharks from creating territories.

Government officials and supporters of the programme defend the nets, however, saying there has been only one fatal shark attack on a netted beach since the programme started.

According to Tuesday’s report, 117 sharks’ sightings were reported in 2015-2016, mostly in Sydney, down from 139 the previous year.

The report also said authorities investigated 11 reported shark attacks in 2015-2016, with five attacks leading to serious injury. 

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

