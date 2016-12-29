Home > World >

In Australia :  Govt nets biggest cocaine bust on record

In Australia Govt nets biggest cocaine bust on record

The arrested, 14 Australians and one New Zealander aged between 29 and 63 years, were charged with serious drug importation offences and all were refused bail.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A New South Wales police officer seizes cocaine from an inflatable boat at Brooklyn on the Central Coast near Sydney play

A New South Wales police officer seizes cocaine from an inflatable boat at Brooklyn on the Central Coast near Sydney

(NEW SOUTH WALES POLICE/AFP)

Anis Amri Berlin truck suspect killed in Italy shootout
In Australia Exotic to mainstream: Citizens wild about unusual pets
MH370 Search area does not contain the missing plane
In US Man charged with 1978 killing of British couple
In Australia Teenager gets 7 years jail for planning terror attack
MH370 Experts 'highly confident' plane not in search zone
MH370 Investigators begin final sweep of search area
South China Sea US warns 'aggressive' Beijing
Indonesia Country faces test as Christian governor stands trial

A major cocaine ring has been dismantled in joint operations with Tahiti, Australian police said Thursday, with a record 1.1 tonnes of cocaine worth hundreds of millions of dollars seized.

Police listed 600 kilogrammes (1,320 pounds) of cocaine intercepted by the French navy off Tahiti, 500 kilogrammes seized on Christmas Day in Sydney and 32 kilogrammes of heroin in Fiji -- all destined for the Australian market.

"The size of that seizure collectively -- 1.1 tonnes -- makes it the largest cocaine seizure in Australian law enforcement history," said Australian Federal Police acting Assistant Commissioner Chris Sheehan.

The street value of the cocaine, shipped from South America to the South Pacific, was estimated at Aus$360 million (US$260 million).

"The criminal syndicate that we have dismantled over the past few days was a robust, resilient and determined syndicate," he said.

New South Wales police take pictures of drugs seized as part of a raid that dismantled a major cocaine ring in joint operations with Tahiti play

New South Wales police take pictures of drugs seized as part of a raid that dismantled a major cocaine ring in joint operations with Tahiti

(NEW SOUTH WALES POLICE/AFP)

"It's a significant hit... the entire group has been taken out," added NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Jenkins.

"It's quite a chunk out of the cocaine economy... over one tonne of drugs has been prevented from reaching the streets ... and harming the community."

The investigation began more than two years ago following a tip from a member of the public.

"We have ongoing inquiries, particularly in South America and other parts of the world, to look at who they were dealing with to bring those drugs from those countries to Australia," Jenkins said.

The arrested, 14 Australians and one New Zealander aged between 29 and 63 years, were charged with serious drug importation offences and all were refused bail.

Police released video footage showing several men being arrested aboard a fishing boat and led away in handcuffs.

Sydney's Daily Telegraph said several were fishermen, one a former rugby league star, another a Bondi businessman.

With high street prices attracting drug sellers to Australia, police said they made more than 18,000 imported drug seizures in the last year.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Congo Who's behind the massacres in Beni region?bullet
2 In Mexico Gang massacres 7 members of a family during Christmasbullet
3 Philippines Police say 1m people captured in drug warbullet

World

Residents have been evacuated from Albay province and other areas of the Philippines threatened by typhoon Nock-Ten
In Philippine 27 injured as bomb explodes during town celebrations
Russia has officially provided military hardware for Afghan forces, but simultaneously propped up the Taliban with arms, official and insurgent sources say
Russia, Iran ties with Taliban stoke Afghan anxiety
People visit Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, which honours millions of Japanese war dead but also senior military and political figures convicted of war crimes after World War II
In Japan Defence minister visits Yasukuni war shrine
Colombia grants special legal treatment, amnesty and pardon to Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) members accused of political and related crimes
In Colombia Lawmaker pass FARC amnesty law for rebels