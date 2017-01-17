In Asia Taiwan simulates China attacks as tension rises

Beijing considers Taiwan to be a breakaway province and part of "one China" to be brought back within its fold, by force if necessary.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Taiwan holds military exercises simulating an attack by China as relations with Beijing deteriorate play

Taiwan holds military exercises simulating an attack by China as relations with Beijing deteriorate

(AFP)

One China Nigeria ends relationship with Taiwan
Donald Trump The Trump transition, tweet by tweet
Trump President-elect pick could talk his way into war - Chinese media
Donald Trump Beijing warns US President-elect says one China 'not negotiable'
Tsai Ing-Wen China slams Taiwan President meeting with US Senator Ted Cruz
Trump President-elect's Pentagon pick takes aim at Russia
Taiwan Country slams Nigeria, Beijing over trade office snub
Tsai Ing-wen Taiwan president heads to US as Beijing watches
In Taiwan China's aircraft carrier enters Taiwan water - Defence Ministry
Trump President-elect says he may scrap Russia sanctions

Taiwan began two days of military drills Tuesday simulating an attack by China as the government sought to reassure the public in the face of deteriorating relations with Beijing.

The island's armed forces gathered in central Taiwan for annual drills that saw troops practise combat skills with tanks, attack helicopters and artillery.

"The military has active measures to deal with the situation in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea so the public can rest assured. We will enhance training 365 days a year," defence spokesman Chen Chung-chi said.

Beijing considers Taiwan to be a breakaway province and part of "one China" to be brought back within its fold, by force if necessary.

China has stepped up drills in recent weeks after being angered by an unprecedented call between Taiwan's Beijing-sceptic President Tsai Ing-wen and United States president-elect Donald Trump.

The US switched its diplomatic recognition of China from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.

Trump has also riled Beijing by suggesting the "one China" policy could become a bargaining chip in negotiations over trade practises.

The US is Taiwan's most powerful ally and arms supplier.

Tuesday's drill mimicked an attack by China in a scenario where its war vessels have crossed over the middle line of the Taiwan Strait.

Soldiers held positions next to a US-made Avenger air defence missile system during the drill in central Taichung city as special forces moved in formation through woods and a tank set off smoke bombs and crushed a car.

It comes after Beijing's only aircraft carrier sailed through the strait last week in what was seen as a show of strength.

The Liaoning did not enter Taiwanese waters but went into an area covered by its air defence zone.

Chinese military aircraft also passed near Taiwan on December 10 for the second time in less than a month.

In addition to the drills, the air force confirmed Tuesday an upgrade of Taiwan's 143 F-16s was under way, with materials supplied by US aerospace company Lockheed Martin which manufactured the jets.

"Taiwan is the first country in the world to upgrade the F-16 A/B fighters to F-16 V. We are enhancing our aerial capabilities to ensure national security," an air force official told AFP.

The government-funded project, codenamed "Phoenix Rising" has a budget of Tw$110 billion ($3.47 billion) and aims to be complete within the next six years.

Defence minister Feng Shih-kuan has said the F-16 V could match China's Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter, although Chinese media have dismissed this as an "illusion."

The jets will be equipped with radar to detect stealth aircraft, as well as more advanced avionics and missiles, according to local media.

Minister Feng recently warned of growing threats from China and called for increased vigilance, urging the island's youth to join the military.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his wordsbullet
2 Donald Trump President-elect's busy Day 1: Scrap Obama orders, deport...bullet
3 African Migrants Scores missing in Mediterranean - Italy Coast Guard...bullet

World

The neo-Nazi NPD was founded in 1964 and advocates 'Germany for the Germans'
In Germany Court rules against banning far-right NPD
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at his annual press conference on January 17, 2017
Syria Russia invites incoming US administration to peace talks
South Sudanese women and children queue to receive emergency food at the United Nations protection of civilians (POC) site 3 hosting about 30,000 people displaced during fighting in Juba, South Sudan July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian
United Nations The world has failed children
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte frequently makes controversial comments that he or his aides then seek to clarify or quash completely
Duterte Confusion after Philippines' President threatens martial law