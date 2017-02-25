In Argentina Bus collision kills 13

Thirteen people were killed and 34 injured when two buses collided head-on in eastern Argentina on Friday, the emergency services said.

The buses were full of passengers when they collided and crashed into a ditch near the city of Rosario, civil defense official Marcos Escajadillo told television channel C5N.

He said investigators had yet to establish the cause of the crash, which occurred on a level road and under good weather conditions.

Two young women were hospitalized in critical condition, a hospital director said.

The bus company Monticas said in a statement that both drivers were killed in the accident and that the two buses, model year 2012, were routinely inspected, had daily maintenance and were in excellent condition.