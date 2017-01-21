In Amsterdam Seven held over $72m diamond heist from 2005

The diamonds and jewellery were taken during the hold up of a KLM armoured car in a high-security portion of Schiphol airport in February 2005.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The diamonds and jewellery were taken during the hold up of a KLM armoured car in a high-security portion of Schiphol airport in February 2005, police said in a statement play

The diamonds and jewellery were taken during the hold up of a KLM armoured car in a high-security portion of Schiphol airport in February 2005, police said in a statement

(AFP/File)

In The Netherlands Court rejects lawsuit over Ivory Coast spill
In The Netherlands Wilders unapologetic as Dutch hate speech trial ends
In The Netherlands Dutch king makes first visit to gay community
In Netherlands Dutch MP Wilders faces verdict in hate speech trial
In Europe 'Hideous' Trump a 'disgrace' for protesters
The Holocaust Tracing charm from Nazi camp to a young victim
MH17 Relatives of plane crash victims consider possibility of new search in Ukraine for remains

Seven people have been arrested over the robbery of $72 million (67 million euros) in jewellery, one the world's biggest ever heists, from Amsterdam's airport nearly 12 years ago, authorities said Saturday.

The diamonds and jewellery were taken during the hold up of a KLM armoured car in a high-security portion of Schiphol airport in February 2005, police said in a statement.

Though the thieves were armed, no one was hurt in the heist.

Police "carried out, on Friday January 20 and Saturday January 21, 2017, a total of seven arrests in connection with the diamond theft at Schiphol airport in February 2005 and money laundering," the statement said.

The five male and two female suspects, all Dutch nationals, were arrested in Amsterdam and Valencia, in eastern Spain.

While some of the stolen diamonds were found in an escape vehicle immediately after the heist, the rest -- valued at $43 million -- remain unaccounted for.

Four people had been arrested soon after the incident, one of the Netherlands' worst cases of theft.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Gambia 'Jammeh is still in control' - Information Ministerbullet
2 The Gambia Jammeh writes acceptance speech to leave officebullet
3 Jammeh President's wife, children flee Gambiabullet

World

Adama Barrow being sworn-in as The Gambia president in Dakar, Senegal
The Gambia I’m returning to my homeland - Adama Barrow
Donald Trump
Donald Trump US President says he will keep tweeting
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk the inaugural parade route with son Barron on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC
Trump President is the oldest US leader ever inaugurated
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh
Yahya Jammeh Embattled Gambian President leaves Banjul today, ECOWAS forces await briefing