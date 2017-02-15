Impact of global warming on animals 'under-appreciated': study

Nearly half of endangered mammals and a quarter of birds are already harmed by climate change -- a much bigger segment than previously thought, researchers have found.

  • Published:
Endangered primates and elephants are among the groups squeezed hardest by global warming, researchers say play

Endangered primates and elephants are among the groups squeezed hardest by global warming, researchers say

(AFP/File)

ISIS Terrorist group 'besieged' in last bastion in Syria's Aleppo province
In Syria Regime hanged 13,000 in notorious prison - Amnesty
Al-Bab Turkey says targeting IS-held Raqa, claims progress in battle
Bashar al-Assad President says 'defending' Syria more important than any UN tribunal
In Syria Russian air strike kills 3 Turkish soldiers
Bashar al-Assad Syrian President says 'terrorists' hiding among Syrian refugees
In Russia Military releases drone footage of fresh Palmyra destruction
Bashar al-Assad Lebanon PM stands firm on Syrian President's 'crimes'
In Syria Damascus ready for prisoner swap with rebels
In Syria Some Chinese fighting for ISIS are being killed - Exiled leader says

Nearly half of endangered mammals and a quarter of birds are already harmed by climate change -- a much bigger segment than previously thought, researchers have found.

Endangered primates and elephants are among the groups squeezed hardest by global warming, partly because they reproduce slowly and thus take longer to adapt to rapid environmental changes, they reported.

While most studies seek to predict global warming's future impact on animal survival, the new analysis found that for "large numbers" of threatened species, the damage was already being done.

The data suggests that "the impact of climate change on mammals and birds in the recent past is currently greatly under-appreciated," said a study in the journal Nature Climate Change this week.

According to co-author James Watson of the Wildlife Conservation Society, "something significant needs to happen now to stop species going extinct."

"Climate change is not a future threat anymore," he added.

Researchers had amassed data from 136 previous studies looking at 120 mammal and 569 bird species.

They compared documented changes in climate with growth or decline in population sizes, geographic ranges, body mass, and reproductive and survival rates.

The team then extrapolated the data to all land mammals and birds listed as threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Of the 873 listed mammal species, 414 (47 percent) have likely "responded negatively" to climate change, and 298 (just over 23 percent) of 1,272 birds, the researchers found.

Climate change can affect animals by limiting food and water, spreading disease and shrinking living space.

Elephants, apes, marsupials affected

Only seven percent of mammals and four percent of birds identified by the study were recognised by the IUCN as threatened by "climate change and severe weather", the authors said.

"We recommend that research and conservation efforts give greater attention to the 'here and now' of climate change impacts on life on Earth," they wrote.

"Conservation managers, planners and policy makers must take this into account in efforts to safeguard the future of biodiversity."

Along with elephants and apes, the team found that marsupials were among the worst affected mammals. Many had evolved, like primates, in stable tropical areas now becoming more volatile due to climate change.

Many of the hardest-hit bird species lived in aquatic environments, which are considered among the most vulnerable to temperature increase, the researchers added.

Meanwhile rodents that can burrow and avoid extreme weather conditions will be less vulnerable than other mammals to climate change, the team said.

In December 2015, 195 nations adopted the Paris Agreement to limit average global warming to "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-Industrial Revolution levels.

This would be achieved by curbing planet-heating greenhouse gases from burning coal, oil and gas.

But scientists warn that 2C is already too high, and that the world is on track for warming even beyond that, with disastrous consequences for life as we know it.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mouawiya Syasneh Meet the boy who started the Syrian war [VIDEO]bullet
2 Park Geun-Hye Samsung scion summoned again over corruption scandalbullet
3 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good...bullet

World

President's campaign aides had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence
Trump President's campaign aides had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence
A protest in Lagos this month against economic hardship following the collapse in global oil prices
Andrew Yakubu Ex-boss of Nigerian oil firm in $10mn cash probe
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir with then US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power on September 4, 2016
In South Sudan Army says general who quit was 'deeply' corrupt
French nuclear group Areva said truck carrying a chemical used in the uranium fuel process had tipped over in Benin, but there was "no risk" of contamination
In Benin 'No risk' after truck with chemical for nuclear production crashes