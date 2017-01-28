The President of the United States, Donald Trump recently signed an order suspending the country’s refugee program for 120 days, an action that had drawn criticisms from many quarters.

Some refugees, who were on the air as the order was signed, were stopped from entering the US on Friday, January 27, 2016.

According to New York Times, “Trump’s order also stops the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely, and it bars entry into the United States for 90 days from seven predominantly Muslim countries linked to concerns about terrorism. Those countries are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.”

Reports also say the number of refuges being held in airports across the United States cannot be ascertained.

According to lawyers, working to get their clients to enter the US, an Iraqi who worked for the US government in Iraq for 10 years, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, was also detained at Kennedy Airport.

Another Iraqi, Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, who reportedly came to join his wife, an employee of a US contractor, and young son, was stopped from entering.

Some United States Lawmakers have also criticised President Trump’s move to limit the refugee program.