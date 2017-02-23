Iin Pakistan 5 dead, 15 injured in bomb attack in Lahore

Television footage showed a smouldering building and several crumpled cars with their windows blown out.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A bomb blast in an upmarket district of Lahore kills at least five and injures 30, February 23, 2017 play

A bomb blast in an upmarket district of Lahore kills at least five and injures 30, February 23, 2017

(AFP)

In Pakistan 3 suicide bombers attack court, 5 die
In US Thousands of anti-Trump protesters say 'not my president'
Pope Francis Pontiff calls for quick accord to end DR Congo violence
In Iran Man taking selfie among seven dead in storms
ISIS Security crackdown as Pakistan mourns Sufi shrine victims
In Pakistan Islamic State-claimed bomb kills 70 at shrine
In Pakistan Up to 35 dead in Sufi shrine bombing
Adama Barrow Gambian President appoints UN prosecutor as chief justice

At least five people were killed and 15 injured after a blast ripped through a building in an upscale shopping area of Pakistan's Lahore Thursday, officials said, the latest in a surge in Islamist violence.

"It was a bomb attack," Nayab Haider, a spokesman for the provincial Punjab police said. Rescue services spokeswoman Deeba Shehnaz provided the casualty toll.

Television footage showed a smouldering building and several crumpled cars with their windows blown out.

The explosion took place in the particularly affluent Defence Housing Authority suburb of the city, replete with upscale boutiques and cafes as well as an academy for the international hair salon Toni & Guy.

It came a day after the military announced the launch of a nationwide anti-terrorist operation in the wake of a series of bloody assaults that have killed more than 130 people in the past two weeks.

They included a previous bomb blast in Lahore on February 13 which killed 14 people, and a devastating suicide attack at a Sufi shrine in Sindh province that left 90 devotees dead.

The attacks, which were claimed by the Islamic State group and the Pakistani Taliban, dented growing optimism over the country's security after it appeared to be making strong gains in its decade-and-a-half long war on militancy.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet
3 Kim Jong-Nam North Korea diplomat wanted over Kim killingbullet

World

The stretch of the A1 motorway, which serves the Charles de Gaulle airport as well as Le Bourget, is the scene of regular robberies by thieves targeting wealthy visitors to Paris
In France Russian couple latest victims on robbery motorway
Warsaw prosecutor Lukasz Lapczynski said in a Wednesday statement that the probe would focus on whether the play "incites the murder" of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, seen February 7, 2017, the leader of the governing rightwing Law and Justice (PiS) party
In Poland Prosecutors probe play simulating oral sex on pope
The leader of France's MoDem centrist party Francois Bayrou (R) and "En Marche" party presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron (L) announce an alliance
Emmanuel Macron French presidential candidate wins key ally as Le Pen aide charged
French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen (C) arrives at political rally to kick off her campaign next to her aide Catherine Griset (R) and bodyguard Thierry Legier (L) February 4, 2017
Marine Le Pen Presidential candidate's aide charged in 'fake jobs' scandal