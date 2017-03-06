IAEA US hasn't decided yet on Iran nuclear deal

Iran has always denied wanting nuclear weapons, saying its activities are purely peaceful.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Iran's historic agreement with world powers ended a 13-year standoff over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme play

Iran's historic agreement with world powers ended a 13-year standoff over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme

(Mehr News/AFP/File)

European Union Organisation approves new military HQ
European Union Anti-trust authorities approves Hungary's Russian-backed nuclear plant
North Korea Country fires 'unidentified projectile' into sea - Seoul
North Korea Spokesman hits out at US over potential terror listing
Kim Jong-Nam North Korea pours scorn on 'absurd' claims over nerve agent
United States, China Allies pledge respect at first Trump-era meet
In Hungary Prime Minister calls 'ethnic homogeneity' a key to success
In China North Korea diplomat in Beijing amid coal cut tension

The new US administration has not yet decided what to do about the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the head of the UN atomic watchdog said Monday following talks in Washington.

"The new administration of the United States just started and they are looking at this issue," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Yukiya Amano said.

They are looking "not only at that issue but also at many other issues. So it is very early for them to give their assessment," he told a news conference.

Amano held talks on Thursday with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and other senior officials in Washington for the first time since Donald Trump became president in January.

Trump said while campaigning for the presidency that he wanted to "dismantle" the July 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers including the United States.

The agreement saw Iran scale down substantially its nuclear activities and submit to ultra-close IAEA inspections in exchange for relief from painful sanctions.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Yukiya Amano (left) met US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for talks in Washington DC, on March 2, 2017 play

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Yukiya Amano (left) met US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for talks in Washington DC, on March 2, 2017

(AFP)

The accord extends the "breakout time" needed for Iran to accumulate enough fissile material for a bomb to at least a year, giving the international community time to react, proponents say.

Iran has always denied wanting nuclear weapons, saying its activities are purely peaceful. Amano said Monday the deal was a "net gain from a verification point of view".

Regardless of Trump's barbs on the campaign trail, none of the five other major powers to the deal -- Britain, China, France, Russia and Germany -- want to end the agreement.

The IAEA has said that Iran has complied with the accord's conditions since it formally came into force in January 2016.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Sudan Four soldiers arrested over village rape spreebullet
2 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for...bullet
3 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet

World

Food aid
In Zambia Eight killed in food aid stampede
The first version of Donald Trump's immigration ban temporarily closed US borders to all refugees and citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries
Trump US President to sign revised executive order on immigration Monday
Passenger planes pictured at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in the Nigerian commercial capital Lagos on October 23, 2005
Abike Dabiri-Erewa Nigerian government warns citizens to avoid non-essential travel to US
Covers of Elle Magazine are displayed on July 10, 2014 at the Palais Galliera in Paris
Paris Style capital to get its first fashion museum