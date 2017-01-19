Germany passes law allowing prescription of cannabis

The law requires that health insurance providers cover the costs of the drug.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Germany joins a long list of European countries that have legalised some cannabis products or decriminalised possession of small amounts of the drug play

Germany joins a long list of European countries that have legalised some cannabis products or decriminalised possession of small amounts of the drug

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

In Israel Authorities to ease punishment for pot-smoking soldiers
In Canada Police raid Montreal pot stores after Trudeau's warning
In Germany Police sniff out cannabis plantation
In Mexico Senate approves medical marijuana bill
In Tunisia Calls mount against jail-for-joint law
In US Ohio voters say 'no' to legalizing recreational marijuana use

German doctors will soon be able to prescribe cannabis to patients following a unanimous vote by lawmakers on Thursday,  to recognise the medicinal benefits of the drug.

Patients suffering from serious illness will be able to receive cannabis in order to treat symptoms such as chronic pain, loss of appetite and sickness caused by chemotherapy, according to the legislation.

The law, which was passed in the lower house of parliament and is to take effect in March, requires that health insurance providers cover the costs of the drug.

The use of cannabis for recreation remains illegal in Germany.

Germany is to establish a special agency to monitor and implement industry standards for the production of cannabis-based medicines.

It will then buy the drugs from private companies and sell them on to chemists.

Health Minister Hermann Groehe welcomed the new law in a statement, he said, “People who are seriously ill must be cared for in the best possible way.’’

Currently, patients have to obtain special permission for medical cannabis, with around 1,000 people granted access to the drug.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jammeh Nigeria reportedly 'deploys warship' to The Gambiabullet
2 Adama Barrow 3 reasons Gambian President-elect may not forgive Jammehbullet
3 In Italy 'Many dead' in avalanche-hit hotel after quakebullet

World

Gambian president-elect Adama Barrow won an election seven weeks ago and was initially set to become president in a peaceful handover of power this week
Gambia Tense country awaits inauguration of new president
The B-2 stealth bomber entered service in 1997
In Libya 'Dozens' of IS fighters killed in US B-2 strikes
Rumen Radev arrives for a press conference in Sofia on November 13, 2016
In Bulgaria New president sworn into office
Adama Barrow
Adama Barrow President-elect assures his inauguration will hold, welcomes everyone