George H.W. Bush Ex-US president hospitalized: reports

The oldest of the four living former US presidents, Bush, who served in office from 1989 to 1993, uses a wheelchair

Former US President George H. W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital and is expected to return home in several days, according to local CBS affiliate KHOU play

(AFP/File)

Former US president George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized yet again in Houston, local media reported Wednesday.

The 92-year-old, who has seen his share of recent health incidents, had fallen ill but was in stable condition and "doing fine," his chief of staff Jean Becker told the Houston Chronicle.

The former president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital and is expected to return home in several days, although the reason for his hospitalization was not provided, according to local CBS affiliate KHOU.

The oldest of the four living former US presidents, Bush, who served in office from 1989 to 1993, uses a wheelchair and has seemed frail in recent public appearances.

Bush is the patriarch of one of America's most prominent political dynasties and is father to former US president George W. Bush (2001-2009) and former Florida governor Jeb Bush, who was a Republican contender in the US presidential primary.

In July 2015, the 41st president was treated in a Maine hospital after falling and breaking a bone in his neck. The previous December, he was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital for breathing problems.

Bush was treated at the same facility in November 2012 for bronchitis, spending nearly two months in the hospital.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

By AFP

