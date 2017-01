Disgruntled gendarmes sealed off the entrances to the port in Cote d’Ivoire’s main city, Abidjan, on Wednesday.

This forced companies including cocoa exporters to halt operations, a customs officer and an employee of an export firm said.

“We’ve closed the factory and the warehouses to secure the cocoa,’’ the Company employee said.

He asked not to be named as he was not authourised to speak to the media.

“We asked our personnel to go home,’’ the Company employee said.