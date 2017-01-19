Gambia's new president Adama Barrow took the oath of office in the country's embassy in Senegal on Thursday.

Barrow was sworn in days after seeking shelter in Dakar with incumbent Yahya Jammeh still refusing to stand down after losing a December election.

Barrow has been recognised internationally but Gambian strongman Yahya Jammeh has refused to step down and his term in office has been extended by parliament.

Barrow took the oath at the Gambian embassy in Dakar in the presence of western ambassadors to Senegal, while hundreds of Gambian expatriates gathered outside the compound.

West African military forces, stationed at the border, say they are ready to enforce a transfer of power in The Gambia, a popular beach destination among European holidaymakers.

West African leaders have tried to persuade Mr Jammeh to admit losing the election. They have threatened to remove him by force.

Mr Jammeh lost last month's elections, but wants the results annulled citing errors in the electoral process.