Gambia 'Jammeh is still in control' - Information Minister

With the world against the embattled president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, his information minister insists he will not leave office.

Sidie Njie, who is said to somewhat be the only minister left on Jammeh's 'expired' cabinet, said his principal stands by his decision to reject the results of the December 1 presidential election.

Six of Jammeh's ministers resigned two days following the rising political tension occasioned by Jammeh's refusal to step down.

Speaking to BBC, Njie said his boss is still in control of the country despite the swearing in of Adama Barrow, winner of the December election.

Barrow was sworn in on Thursday, January 19, at the Gambia embassy in neighboring Senegal where he had taken refuge in the heat of the crisis.

He has reportedly returned to Gambia but not clear where he will be leading the country from, considering Jammeh still occupies the government house.

Barrow, however, has the support of African leaders, and the United Nations security council says he is the authentic leader of the West African country.

However, the African forces, which include troops from Nigeria, Senegal and the United Nations, have reportedly been ordered to temporarily stand down from forcing Jammeh out, as the President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, on behalf of ECOWAS, leads a final round of talks on Friday morning, January 20, to persuade Jammeh to peacefully leave office.