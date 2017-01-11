Gambia Buhari, others not welcome in Gambia on Wednesday - President Jammeh

President Buhari, however, expressed optimism that despite the delay, the delegation would accomplish its mission.

Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh attends the plenary session of the Africa-South America Summit on Margarita Island, file. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo play Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh attends the plenary session of the Africa-South America Summit on Margarita Island, file. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia has asked the high level ECOWAS mediation team led by President Muhammadu Buhari not to come to The Gambia on Wednesday, January 11, as planned.

Jammed told the delegation to come on Friday, January 13 instead.

Buhari, however, expressed optimism that despite the delay, the delegation would accomplish its mission.

The African leaders are expected to persuade Jammeh to accept defeat in the December 1 presidential election in the country.

Jammeh's move to annul the election, won by his opponent Adama Barrow suffered a setback on Tuesday, January 10, as the Supreme Court postponed the hearing of the case for months, citing lack of judges.

"We can only hear this matter when we have a full bench of the Supreme Court," Nigerian judge, Emmanuel Fagbenle, who is the court’s chief justice said.

The Gambia relies on foreign judges, especially from Nigeria, to staff its courts due to a lack of trained professionals in the tiny west African state.

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

