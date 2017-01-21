FARC Columbian rebel group says 'deserter' killed activist sister

The guerrillas identified the killer as Marco Antonio Manyoma, who it said had left the FARC last month, "stealing guns" and other items.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FARC rebel group claimed on January 21, 2017 that a "deserter", Marco Antonio Manyoma, murdered his sister and her husband a week ago play

FARC rebel group claimed on January 21, 2017 that a "deserter", Marco Antonio Manyoma, murdered his sister and her husband a week ago

(STR/AFP/File)

Assad Syrian president says British bombing will fail
In Columbia State government warned over violence during peace process
In Colombia Scars haunt rebels as they disarm
UN More observers face probe over dancing with Colombian rebels
In Colombia Government to resume peace talks with ELN
In Colombia Rebels could begin disarming in coming weeks - UN envoy
Voices of Americans on Trump's inauguration

Colombia's FARC rebel group, which is poised to demobilize under a peace deal, said Saturday a "deserter" from its ranks murdered his activist sister and her husband a week ago.

In a statement, the guerrillas identified the killer as Marco Antonio Manyoma, who it said had left the FARC last month, "stealing guns" and other items.

It said Manyoma murdered his social activist sibling Emilsen Manyoma and her husband on January 14 in the village of Zaragoza in western Colombia.

The sister had reportedly warned Manyoma to stop drinking and behave himself, apparently sparking his anger, the FARC said.

The rebel group and the government are wary of violent incidents that might derail their revisited peace accord adopted in November, a month after voters rejected a first attempt at peace.

The FARC on Wednesday said its forces in central and southern Colombia battled renegade members opposed to the historic accord.

The deal aims to definitively end their half-century-old conflict.

The government has warned that those involved in fighting at this stage in the peace process will not be covered by an amnesty included in the peace deal.

Civil groups in some rural areas have reported that various of their leaders have been assassinated in recent months as the peace process takes shape.

The FARC says it has some 5,700 fighters waiting in demobilization zones to disarm over the coming months.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Gambia 'Jammeh is still in control' - Information Ministerbullet
2 The Gambia Jammeh writes acceptance speech to leave officebullet
3 Jammeh President's wife, children flee Gambiabullet

World

Donald Trump
Donald Trump President thanks ‘adversary’ US media
French President Francois Hollande (R) and his Chilean counterpart Michelle Bachelet leave a joint press conference at La Moneda Palace at the start of his two-day visit to Chile, in Santiago on January 21, 2017
Francois Hollande French president warns against protectionism on Latin American visit
Brazilian President Michel Temer (3rd-R) attends the funeral of Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki at the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region, where the wake is being held in Porto Alegre on January 21, 2017
In Brazil Funeral held for judge killed in small plane crash
Former President of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed believes the island nation is heading for environmental catastrophe
Mohamed Nasheed Ex-leader of Maldives plans return to save sinking nation