FARC Colombia's rebel group demobilises child soldiers

Colombia's FARC rebels have begun removing child soldiers from their ranks as part of a landmark peace deal, the Red Cross said Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Members of the FARC leftist guerrilla rest at the entrance to the area where the rebels are gathering in the municipality of San Jose de Oriente, Cesar department, northern Colombia on February 28, 2017 play

Members of the FARC leftist guerrilla rest at the entrance to the area where the rebels are gathering in the municipality of San Jose de Oriente, Cesar department, northern Colombia on February 28, 2017

(AFP/File)

Juan Manuel Santos Colombia's President wants probe into bribery claim
In Colombia Government opens talks with ELN rebels
In Colombia ELN frees hostage soldier on eve of talks
In Colombia Government seeks 'complete peace' at ELN talks
Nicolas Sarkozy Former French president to face trial over 2012 campaign financing
Juan Manuel Santos Prosecutors allege that Colombia's President received bribe from Odebrecht
FARC Colombian government freezes rebel group's assets under peace deal
In Colombia ELN rebels claim responsibility for deadly Bogota bombing
In Colombua New threat to peace talks as ELN claims bombing
In Colombia FARC rebels begin disarming

Colombia's FARC rebels have begun removing child soldiers from their ranks as part of a landmark peace deal, the Red Cross said Friday.

The leftist guerrillas' use of underage fighters was one of the thorniest issues in four years of peace talks with the government, which yielded an accord last November to end half a century of conflict.

"The first humanitarian operation of 2017 is now under way, with minors leaving the Transitional Normalization Zones," the camps where FARC members are currently disarming, said the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, have gathered at these specially designated zones to disarm. They began the process of turning over their weapons Wednesday under UN supervision.

Under the peace deal, the FARC are due to remove all guerrillas under the age of 15 from their ranks.

But the process is running behind schedule. Just 13 child rebels have returned to civilian life so far, according to the government.

It did not give an estimate of how many remain in the FARC's ranks. In May 2016, the defense minister gave a figure of 170, out of a total of some 7,000 guerrillas.

The FARC disputed that figure, saying just 23 of its members were under the age of 15.

President Juan Manuel Santos is seeking to end a messy, multi-sided conflict that has killed more than 260,000 people and left 60,000 missing.

The government is currently holding separate talks with the country's last active rebel group, the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President, others nominated for Nobel Peace Prizebullet
2 Sergei Polunin Dancing with demons: ballet star bares allbullet
3 Kim Jong-Nam Malaysia to free North Korean arrested in assassinationbullet

World

Former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych answers journalists questions during a press conference in Moscow, on February 21, 2017
Viktor Yanukovych EU extends sanctions against ex-Ukraine president
Vandalised Jewish tombstones at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia, photographed on February 27, 2017
In US Third Jewish cemetery damaged in surge of anti-Semitic acts
A shrine in Tuam, County Galway erected in memory of up to 800 children who were allegedly buried at the site of the former home for unmarried mothers run by nuns, on June 9, 2014
In Ireland Mass baby remains found at former Catholic home
Police have previously used the fake teens to trap potential paedophiles, but could not prosecute perpetrators because according to Dutch law no minor was actually involved
In Netherlands Government consider tough new cybercrime law