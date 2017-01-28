Emmett Till Woman admits lying about harassment that led to murder of black boy in 1955

Carolyn Bryant had admitted lying about an harassment claim that led to the brutal murder of Emmett Till in 1955.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mamie Till-Mobley play

(AP)

In US Slain Louisiana police officers ranged from rookie to veterans
US Election Clinton accepts Democratic nomination, says Trump can't be trusted
In Bangladesh Police try to confirm ID of cafe killers from FB posts
Kanyama U.S. begins targeted sanctions on Congo official
In US Chicago teenager who appeared in anti-violence video wounded by gunfire
Brussels Explosion Update Belgians hunt Islamic State suspect after blasts kill 30
ISIS Britain studies group video showing alleged spies killed
In US Chicago officer who shot black teen pleads not guilty to murder
In US Chicago charges officer in black teen's death, releases video of shooting
In Sweden Masked man kills two, wounds two at school

Carolyn Bryant, the white woman, who testified that a black boy, Emmett Till had physically and verbally harassed her, has confessed she lied.

Bryant's lie had resulted in the brutal murder of Till, who was then a 14-year-old in 1955.

According to a report by ABC News, the US Library of Congress said the 14-year-old Till was visiting family in Money, Missisippi from his Chicago base in August 1955, when he met his untimely death. according to.

A 21-year-old Bryant, who was working behind the counter in a grocery store, had alleged the young boy wolf-whistled at her.

It was further reported that three nights after the incident, Bryant's husband Roy Bryant and her brother-in-law JW Milam kidnapped Till, brutally beat him and gouged out his eyes before shooting him in the head.

Emmett Till play

Slain black boy, Emmett Till

(AP)

 

After his brutal murder, the two reportedly dumped the boy in the Tallahatchie River.

When the men went to trial for the crime, Bryant had testified that Till had physically and verbally harnessed her in the store.

The report further revealed that both Mr Bryant and Mr Milam were acquitted by an all-white jury.

Though the two culprits are dead, the later admitting their guilt and were never jailed.

In a new revelation by Vanity Fair, 62 years after the incident, an old Bryant, now Caroline Bryant Donham, disclosed that her testimony in 1955 was a lie.

Bryant revealed the truth when she spoke with Timothy Tyson, author of The Blood of Emmett Till, about the harassment claim in 2007.

She had reportedly said"that part's not true" and admitted she "felt tender sorrow," for the Emmett's mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Adama Barrow The Gambian president arrives Banjulbullet
2 Trump US president orders work to start on Mexico border wallbullet
3 Yahya Jammeh Ex-leader reportedly plot to kill President Barrowbullet

World

Stringent security measures during the Africa-France summit in Bamako forced the suspects to delay their plan to stage a suicide attack
In Mali Officials arrest two suspects of planned terror attack
Donald Trump.
Donald Trump Immigration officials detain refugees in US Airports
Kaduna State University  
Kaduna State University   Police hands over 35 recovered computers to VC
Fresh from talks with US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara
Theresa May British Prime Minister to meet Turkish leaders after Trump summit