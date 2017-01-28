Carolyn Bryant, the white woman, who testified that a black boy, Emmett Till had physically and verbally harassed her, has confessed she lied.

Bryant's lie had resulted in the brutal murder of Till, who was then a 14-year-old in 1955.

According to a report by ABC News, the US Library of Congress said the 14-year-old Till was visiting family in Money, Missisippi from his Chicago base in August 1955, when he met his untimely death. according to.

A 21-year-old Bryant, who was working behind the counter in a grocery store, had alleged the young boy wolf-whistled at her.

It was further reported that three nights after the incident, Bryant's husband Roy Bryant and her brother-in-law JW Milam kidnapped Till, brutally beat him and gouged out his eyes before shooting him in the head.

After his brutal murder, the two reportedly dumped the boy in the Tallahatchie River.

When the men went to trial for the crime, Bryant had testified that Till had physically and verbally harnessed her in the store.

The report further revealed that both Mr Bryant and Mr Milam were acquitted by an all-white jury.

Though the two culprits are dead, the later admitting their guilt and were never jailed.

In a new revelation by Vanity Fair, 62 years after the incident, an old Bryant, now Caroline Bryant Donham, disclosed that her testimony in 1955 was a lie.

Bryant revealed the truth when she spoke with Timothy Tyson, author of The Blood of Emmett Till, about the harassment claim in 2007.

She had reportedly said"that part's not true" and admitted she "felt tender sorrow," for the Emmett's mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.