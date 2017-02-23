Emmanuel Macron French presidential candidate wins key ally as Le Pen aide charged

Centrist veteran Francois Bayrou announced an alliance with Macron to counter the "major threat" posed by the far-right.

  • Published:
The leader of France's MoDem centrist party Francois Bayrou (R) and "En Marche" party presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron (L) announce an alliance play

The leader of France's MoDem centrist party Francois Bayrou (R) and "En Marche" party presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron (L) announce an alliance

(AFP/File)

In France Enigmatic Emmanuel Macron aims for presidency
Emmanuel Macron Presidential candidate accepts centrist's backing in 'turning point'
Marine Le Pen French anti-graft police quizz presidential candidate's aides
In France Le Pen film takes aim at far-right momentum
Marine Le Pen Far-right candidate refuses head scarf to meet Lebanese mufti
Francois Hollande French President warns of fewer jobs if populists take power
In France Investigators raid FN over European Parliament expenses scandal
Marine Le Pen French presidential candidate in Lebanon for first head of state meeting

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron won the support of a key centrist, hailing it as a turning point in his campaign, as an aide to his far-right rival Marine Le Pen was charged in a fake jobs scandal.

With two months to go before France's increasingly unpredictable election, centrist veteran Francois Bayrou announced an alliance with Macron to counter the "major threat" posed by the far-right.

Bayrou had hinted for months at his own presidential run but ended the suspense by saying he would not mount a rival bid, to avoid splitting the votes of moderates to the benefit of Le Pen.

French center right party MoDem president Francois Bayrou delivers a press conference to announce he won't stand in the French presidential election, on February 22, 2017 in Paris play

French center right party MoDem president Francois Bayrou delivers a press conference to announce he won't stand in the French presidential election, on February 22, 2017 in Paris

(AFP)

His announcement came as a boost to ex-economy minister Macron, who saw his ratings rise in recent weeks after conservative challenger Francois Fillon was hit by damaging corruption allegations but has slipped behind him again in the latest poll.

Le Pen, meanwhile, suffered a blow Wednesday when her personal assistant Catherine Griset was charged with breach of trust in a probe into allegations the candidate's National Front (FN) party defrauded the European Parliament of about 340,000 euros ($360,000).

The legislature accuses Le Pen, an MEP, of using parliamentary funds to pay Griset as well as bodyguard Thierry Legier while they worked for her party in France rather than at the parliament. Le Pen has furiously denied the claims.

Timeline of major events in the life of veteran French politician Francois Bayrou play

Timeline of major events in the life of veteran French politician Francois Bayrou

(AFP)

Justice should not be used to interfere in the May 23 presidential election as "this is an important democratic moment" and "fundamental" for France, she said on Wednesday.

"It is surprising that two months before the presidential election, there is this great judicial activity," she told the TF1 channel.

She questioned the "impartiality and independence" of "the administration of justice."

Graphic profile of Emmanuel Macron, the young French centrist and former minister play

Graphic profile of Emmanuel Macron, the young French centrist and former minister

(AFP)

The scandal comes as Fillon battles his own investigation into claims his British-born wife Penelope was paid around 700,000 euros ($739,000) over 15 years as a parliamentary assistant, despite little evidence that she did any work.

But while Fillon's ratings took a dive after "Penelopegate", opinion polls currently show Le Pen winning the first round of the election in April 23, although she is forecast to lose in the runoff on May 7.

Le Pen 'is threat to France'

French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen (C) arrives at political rally to kick off her campaign next to her aide Catherine Griset (R) and bodyguard Thierry Legier (L) February 4, 2017 play

French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen (C) arrives at political rally to kick off her campaign next to her aide Catherine Griset (R) and bodyguard Thierry Legier (L) February 4, 2017

(AFP/File)

Bayrou, who has run three times for president, coming third in 2007 with more than 18 percent of the vote, told a press conference he was backing Macron to fight the "major and immediate threat for our country and Europe" posed by Le Pen.

Macron, a 39-year-old former investment banker, is campaigning as a pro-Europe progressive and says he is "neither of the left nor the right".

He told AFP he had accepted Bayrou's offer to join forces, hailing it as a "turning point" in his campaign and for French political life.

Main points of France's National Front leader Marine Le Pen's presidential programme play

Main points of France's National Front leader Marine Le Pen's presidential programme

(AFP/File)

Bayrou, who has a reputation for probity, condemned the corruption scandals that have embroiled both Fillon and Le Pen.

"What is most shocking is the tacit and nearly unanimous acceptance of these abuses," he said.

Once a key force in French politics, Bayrou's support has shrunk in recent years.

Supporters had already defected to the Macron camp before Bayrou's announcement Wednesday.

Bayrou described Macron as a "brilliant" individual and said he hoped that together they could finally bridge France's entrenched left-right divide.

Le Pen surges

Le Pen, who has vowed to call a referendum on France's membership of the European Union if elected, has blasted the allegations of misusing EU money, describing the investigation as a vendetta.

"The French people are well aware of the difference between genuine cases and political intrigues," she told reporters at a campaign event earlier Wednesday.

Head of the French far-right party Front national (FN) and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, seen February 19, 2017, is running on an anti-immigration, Eurosceptic platform play

Head of the French far-right party Front national (FN) and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, seen February 19, 2017, is running on an anti-immigration, Eurosceptic platform

(AFP/File)

While pollsters believe the 48-year-old trained lawyer will fail to garner the 50 percent needed for victory in the final run-off, she is closing the gap with both Fillon and Macron in hypothetical second-round match-ups.

She has been working hard to soften her image and that of the party founded by her father, Jean-Marie, a former paratrooper famous for his anti-Semitic and xenophobic remarks.

The resurgence of the far-right in France, along with a series of Islamist terror attacks, saw President Francois Hollande Wednesday declare that the country "will never succumb to extremism".

Hollande, who made the remarks at an event hosted by the CRIF umbrella grouping of Jewish organisations, was responding to CRIF president Francis Kalifat, who called for "the far-right and the far-left to be blocked at the next elections".

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet
3 Kim Jong-Nam North Korea diplomat wanted over Kim killingbullet

World

The stretch of the A1 motorway, which serves the Charles de Gaulle airport as well as Le Bourget, is the scene of regular robberies by thieves targeting wealthy visitors to Paris
In France Russian couple latest victims on robbery motorway
Warsaw prosecutor Lukasz Lapczynski said in a Wednesday statement that the probe would focus on whether the play "incites the murder" of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, seen February 7, 2017, the leader of the governing rightwing Law and Justice (PiS) party
In Poland Prosecutors probe play simulating oral sex on pope
French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen (C) arrives at political rally to kick off her campaign next to her aide Catherine Griset (R) and bodyguard Thierry Legier (L) February 4, 2017
Marine Le Pen Presidential candidate's aide charged in 'fake jobs' scandal
Iraqi security forces launched a fresh push Sunday in their four-month-old offensive to retake Mosul, the second city and the last stronghold of the jihadists in Iraq
In Iraq Forces attack IS-held Mosul airport