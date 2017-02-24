Emmanuel Macron French presidential candidate takes on critics over 'vague' programme

The 39-year-old former economy minister has surged from outsider to a frontrunner ahead of elections in April and May.

France's centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron gave the first clear outlines of his economic programme Friday, promising cuts to public spending and an assault on unemployment.

The 39-year-old former economy minister has surged from outsider to a frontrunner ahead of elections in April and May but faces constant criticism from rivals that his programme is too vague.

Giving figures for the first time for his pro-business agenda, he promised to cut 60 billion euros ($63.5 billion) from state spending over five years and aim to reduce the state payroll by 125,000 people.

Taking aim at France's generous unemployment benefits system, he said he would withdraw payments for people who twice turned down jobs that they were qualified for.

"I want a system of rights and responsibilities," Macron told RMC radio.

He also defended jobs created by companies such as Uber which do not come with a full-time contract and employment rights, saying: "Let's get away from this French preference for unemployment.

"I'm in favour of there being flexibility but I also demand protections," he added.

He pledged to reduce taxation on companies from 33.3 percent to the European average of 25 percent, while proposing the elimination of housing tax for the majority of French citizens.

He said he would not change the highly contentious retirement age, increased to 62 for most people in the private sector under former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Leftist alliance

A new poll published late Thursday showed Macron gaining momentum following his alliance with fellow centrist Francois Bayrou which was announced on Wednesday.

The poll by Ifop-Fiducial showed far-right leader Marine Le Pen winning the first round with 26.5 percent and Macron coming second with 22.5 percent, ahead of conservative Francois Fillon on 20.5 percent.

Le Pen and Macron would then go head-to-head in a run-off on May 7 which Macron would win by 61 percent to 39 percent if it were held today, the poll forecast.

But the election remains highly uncertain, with analysts cautioning against predictions after a series of surprises in France and abroad that have wrong-footed observers.

The unstable international background -- from Donald Trump and Brexit to the surge of rightwing nationalism -- is mirrored by an anti-establishment and angry mood in France.

France's leftist candidates, who between them have enough supporters to mount a serious challenge, are advancing towards a common front ahead of the first round on April 23.

On Thursday, environmentalist Yannick Jadot dropped out of the race and threw his support behind Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon, while Communist-backed Jean-Luc Melenchon said he was "open to discussion" on an alliance.

Hamon welcomed Melenchon's gesture while implying he was the only candidate that could unite the fractured left.

"I respect Jean-Luc Melenchon and his great intelligence, but my conviction is that in the work we have to do talking to all parts of the left, I have a central role that enables me to undertake this," Hamon told France 2 television.

Hamon's signature proposal is creating universal basic income -- a state welfare payment for all adults -- which he says would cost around 300 billion euros a year.

Melenchon has proposed an investment plan of 100 billion euros financed by government borrowing, tax cuts for companies and a 90-percent income tax on top earners.

Macron will unveil his full programme at an event on March 2.

