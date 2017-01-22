In Egypt Government says Italy can send experts in Regeni murder case

Cairo also approved a request to send experts from the only German company specialised in retrieving data from the camera recording device.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
People hold an Italian flag bearing photos of murdered student Giulio Regeni during a protest in Rome on February 25, 2016 play

People hold an Italian flag bearing photos of murdered student Giulio Regeni during a protest in Rome on February 25, 2016

(AFP/File)

Egypt to cut subsidies, boost revenues under reform package
In Egypt Top court rejects islands transfer to Saudi Arabia
In Egypt Government keen to save Saudi ties after islands ruling
In Turkey Istanbul nightclub suspect 'received orders from IS'
Egypt Government working for talks between rival Libya authorities
IMF Agency says Egypt on track for next aid tranche

Egypt's prosecution said on Sunday it would allow Italy to send experts to try to retrieve video footage related to last January's kidnapping and murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni.

"The Egyptian public prosecutor approved the Italian side's request to send Italian experts," to try to retrieve footage from CCTV cameras to help the probe into Regeni's death, a prosecution statement said.

The cameras are in a metro station Regeni is believed to have entered before being abducted.

Cairo also approved a request to send experts from "the only German company specialised in retrieving data from the camera recording device" at that metro station, the statement said.

Egypt said the software needed to recover the deleted footage was expensive, and had asked Italy to help.

Regeni, a 28-year-old Cambridge University PhD student, disappeared last January 25 in central Cairo as police came out in force in anticipation of protests.

His body, bearing signs of torture, was later found by the side of a road.

The prosecution service said in December it had questioned policemen who investigated Regeni days before his abduction.

There was no suggestion in the joint Egyptian-Italian statement that the policemen were under suspicion.

December's statement said prosecutors have also questioned officers who killed members of a criminal gang in March and claimed to have found Regeni's belongings, including his passport, in the home of the gang leader's wife.

That account met with suspicion in Italy, where politicians and the media have suggested that Egyptian police were behind the student's death.

The slow pace of the investigation prompted Italy to withdraw its ambassador from Cairo.

Regeni had been researching street vendor trade unions, a sensitive political issue in Egypt, where successive governments have feared strikes and unrest.

Egypt has forcefully denied that its police were involved in his abduction.

Police officials at first suggested Regeni might have died in a road accident. They have issued scant information about their investigation.

An Italian autopsy showed that Regeni's body was covered with cuts and his bones were broken, indicating he had been hit with "fists, batons and hammers".

A letter "X" was carved on his forehead and hand, according to the report cited by Italian media.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 The Gambia Jammeh writes acceptance speech to leave officebullet
2 Yahya Jammeh Gambia's leader leaves power after 22 yearsbullet
3 Jammeh President's wife, children flee Gambiabullet

World

New apartments under construction in the Israeli settlement of Har Homa in east Jerusalem on January 17, 2017
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel OKs more settler homes ahead of Trump talks
Venezuela's Central Bank chief Nelson Merentes was fired on January 22, 2016, amid a deep economic crisis aggravated a botched attempt to replace the country's largest bank note
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's President sacks the head of Central Bank
A report by the Israeli government linked the rise of anti-Semitic incidents in Europe to the growing popularity of extreme right-wing parties there
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel says global anti-Semitism on the rise
Germany has been on high alert since a truck ploughed into a crowded Berlin Christmas market in December, killing 12 people
In Germany Police arrests 'accomplice' of Austrian terror suspect