Donald Trump Washington braces for massive protests as President-elect is sworn in

About 900,000 people were expected to jam-pack central Washington, including the grassy National Mall facing the Capitol.

  • Published:
A woman throws her fur coat over her head outside the National Press Club in Washington, DC on January 19, 2017 as protesters shouted at them as they left the "Deploraball" event in honour of new US president Donald Trump play

A woman throws her fur coat over her head outside the National Press Club in Washington, DC on January 19, 2017 as protesters shouted at them as they left the "Deploraball" event in honour of new US president Donald Trump

(AFP)

Donald Trump US President-elect retains 50 senior Obama appointees
United States Today, Donald Trump will be sworn in as 45th US president
Donald Trump President-elect wants to ditch 'Obamacare' but keep the gains
Donald Trump President-elect pledges to unify US on inauguration eve
Michelle Bachelet Chilean President hopes Trump will 'respect' Latin America
In Mexico Government extradites drug lord "El Chapo" to US: official
Obama US President, Merkel say strong US-Germany ties 'essential' for world order
Antonio Guterres New UN chief at Davos seeks allies in business
In US 'Fake news' didn't change election outcome: study
In U.S. One day to go: Trump heads to Washington

Law enforcement officers in Washington on Friday were in brace for hundreds of thousands of people planning to celebrate or protest Donald Trump’s inauguration as president of the United States.

About 900,000 people were expected to jam-pack central Washington, including the grassy National Mall facing the Capitol, where the New York businessman and former reality TV star will be sworn in.

A disparate group of liberal activists irked by comments by Trump about women, illegal immigrants and Muslims have planned protests throughout central Washington.

Supporters of Trump, who has never before held elected office, were expected to fill the streets to cheer the man they see as bringing a fresh approach to politics and sparking economic growth.

One of the largest anti-Trump protests expected on Friday will be organised by the ANSWER Coalition, a broad-based liberal group, which expects to have thousands at the U.S. Navy Memorial, along the parade route.

“It’s Day One, we’re saying, of a larger era of resistance, and we believe we’re going to send a very powerful message to Trump and the government.

“The Trump agenda is very comprehensive. It includes attacks on Muslims, immigrants, on women’s rights, on workers’ rights.

“So really, no matter what community you’re a part of, you have a stake in this fight,’’ Ben Becker, 33, an organiser with the group, said.

Trump supporters also flooded into the capital, many sporting baseball caps bearing his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

Jackson Rouse, an 18-year-old high school senior from northeastern Arkansas, who skipped school to attend the inauguration with his father, expressed concern.

He said that several dozen Democratic congressmen and congresswomen planned to stay away from the inauguration in protest.

“I think he was voted in fairly and it was a fair election.

“I love Trump. I expect changes and I expect he’s going to do everything he said he was going to do,’’ Rouse said. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Gambia 'Jammeh is still in control' - Information Ministerbullet
2 In Italy 'Many dead' in avalanche-hit hotel after quakebullet
3 Adama Barrow 3 reasons Gambian President-elect may not forgive Jammehbullet

World

US President Barack Obama (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greet veterans at Kilo Pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii on December 27, 2016
Donald Trump Japan PM aims to strengthen U.S. alliance under incoming US President
Gambian president-elect Adama Barrow speaks during an interview in Banjul on December 12, 2016
Adama Barrow Gambia's unassuming president for change
US President-elect Donald Trump
Donald Trump US President-elect retains 50 senior Obama appointees
Junior lecturers in Kenya currently earn around $500 (470 euros) a month while professors earn up to $2,000 (1,900 euros)
In Kenya University teachers follow doctors in nationwide strike