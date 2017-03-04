Donald Trump US President orders probe of Democrats Schumer, Pelosi over Russia ties

Trump tweeted a photo on Friday of Schumer’s meeting with Putin in New York in 2003 and the picture showed them drinking coffee and eating donuts.

  • Published:
President Donald Trump. play

President Donald Trump.

(Getty Images)

Donald Trump US President defiant as new Russia ties emerge
Trump UN official slams US President over torture support
Russia, NATO Military chiefs meet in first high-level military talks since freeze
In Geneva Syria peace talks inch forward under diplomatic pressure
Angela Merkel Merkel 'plans US meeting with Trump mid-March'
Alain Juppe Veteran conservative waits in wings if embattled Fillon quits French race
FBI Agency arrests ex-journalist over threats to Jewish centers
Pence VP used private email as US governor: report
Donald Trump US President 'helping gut rights in Arab world'
Aloysio Nunes Ferreira Brazil names former leftist guerrilla as foreign minister

U.S. President Donald Trump hit back on Democrats on Friday, ordering "an immediate investigation" into Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer’s own ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also called for similar investigation against the House of  Representatives Minority Leader, Nancy  Pelosi.

Trump tweeted a photo on Friday of Schumer’s meeting with Putin in New York in 2003 and the picture showed them drinking coffee and eating donuts.

The president, in calling for a probe into Schumer’s "ties to Russia and Putin" also called the New York Senator "A total hypocrite!"

"We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite!" Trump tweeted.

Schumer responded on Twitter later writing that he would "happily talk" under oath about his meeting with Putin, which took place "in full view of press and public."

The president then posted a second tweet demanding “a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and "lying about it."

Trump, whose administration has been under siege for contacts with Russian officials, posted a 2010 photo of her with Russian officials at a meeting.

"I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it," Trump said on his Twitter handle.

Pelosi said on Friday that she had never met the Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak but the photo posted showed her sitting at a table with a number of Russian officials, including the envoy and then-president Dimitri Medvedev.

Pelosi later clarified that she never had a private meeting with the ambassador.

Trump had, in a statement on Thursday, said that the scandal plaguing his Attorney-General over contacts with Kislyak "is a witch-hunt" and blamed Democrats for blowing up the controversy for political reasons.

"Jeff Sessions is an honest man. He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional.

"This whole narrative is a way of saving face for Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed to win.

"The Democrats are overplaying their hand. They lost the election and now, they have lost their grip on reality.

"The real story is all of the illegal leaks of classified and other information. It is a total witch hunt!” Trump said in the statement. 

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President, others nominated for Nobel Peace Prizebullet
2 Sergei Polunin Dancing with demons: ballet star bares allbullet
3 Kim Jong-Nam Malaysia to free North Korean arrested in assassinationbullet

World

Public opinion towards executions hardened in Jordan in 2015 after the murder by the Islamic State group of captured Jordanian pilot Maaz al-Kassasbeh
In Jordan Arab nation hangs 15 convicted citizens at dawn
After surviving a plane crash which wiped out his club, Jakson Follmann, the reserve goalie for Brazilian team Chapecoensea, is drawing on all his competitive spirit and discipline to rebuild his life
Jakson Follmann Brazilian crash survivor goalie takes first new steps
Boko Haram leader Shekau
UN Delegation to visit 4 Boko Haram ravaged areas
North Korea has conducted numerous missile tests even though they are banned under several UN Security Council resolutions
North Korea Spokesman hits out at US over potential terror listing