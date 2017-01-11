Donald Trump US President-elect says it's an 'asset' if Putin likes him

Trump said this at a press conference, his first since winning the November presidential election.
"If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability, because we have a horrible relationship with Russia," Trump told a press conference -- his first since winning the November presidential election.
"I don't know that I'm going to get along with Vladimir Putin. I hope I do. But there's a good chance I won't," he added, in the wake of explosive allegations about his dealings with Russia and purported intelligence gathered by Moscow about him.