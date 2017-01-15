Donald Trump President-elect planning Iceland summit with Putin

Trump, who will be inaugurated on Friday, would begin work on a deal limiting nuclear weapons as part of his bid to reset relations between the two powers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President-elect Donald Trump plans to hold a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to "reset" ties with the Kremlin, with Iceland the likely venue, the Sunday Times said play

President-elect Donald Trump plans to hold a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to "reset" ties with the Kremlin, with Iceland the likely venue, the Sunday Times said

(AFP/File)

Donald Trump Obama advises President-elect on how to lead the US
Trump President-elect says he may scrap Russia sanctions
Donald Trump President-elect says cabinet picks free to express own ideas
Donald Trump President-elect's plan to move Jerusalem embassy, an 'assault' on Muslims - Mufti says
Trump President-elect's Pentagon pick takes aim at Russia
Mahmud Abbas Palestinian President opens Vatican mission, warns over US embassy move

US President-elect Donald Trump plans to hold a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on his first foreign trip shortly after taking office, the Sunday Times reported.

Trump would seek to "reset" relations with the Kremlin, with Iceland the likely venue, emulating Ronald Reagan's Reykjavik meeting with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1986 during the Cold War, the newspaper said, citing unnamed British officials it said had been informed of the plan.

Trump, who will be inaugurated on Friday, would begin work on a deal limiting nuclear weapons as part of his bid to reset relations between the two powers, it said.

Citing unnamed sources, the Sunday Times said Moscow was set to agree to a Trump-Putin summit.

Iceland said it was not aware of such plans but was willing to host a summit to help improve relations between Washington and Moscow.

"The Icelandic government has not received a query with regards to this," Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson said in reply to a question from the mbl.is news website.

"If officials in Washington DC make a formal request for the Icelandic government to organise a summit in Reykjavik we will look at it positively and make this our input to improve relations between the US and Russia, remember the summit at Hofdi house in 1986," he said.

Trump has expressed admiration for Putin, and only reluctantly accepted US intelligence's conclusion that hackers acting on the Russian strongman's authority interfered in the US elections.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Friday, Trump hinted that he may lift sanctions imposed on Russia over Moscow's alleged cyberattacks if Russia helps the US on key goals such as fighting jihadist groups.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kim Kardashian Alleged mastermind of reality star's heist charged in Parisbullet
2 Donald Trump Mexican President rejects US President-elect's demandbullet
3 Donald Trump Obama advises President-elect on how to lead the USbullet

World

In a recent poll 52 percent of Americans said the country had taken a step backwards on issues of race
Obama Race relations: hope and disappointment of outgoing President's years
Foreign ministers and representatives from around 70 countries will meet in Paris in a bid to revive the moribund Israeli-Palestinian peace process
Donald Trump US headlines Mideast peace conference ahead of President-elect's inauguration
In a speech Prime Minister Theresa May will call for Britain to unite and get behind Brexit, pleading for an end to the "insults" and rancour between Leavers and Remainers
Theresa May British PM targeting clean divorce in Brexit speech
Far-right Front National (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen has over a million followers on both Twitter and Facebook, more than any other candidate for the French presidency
Le Pen France's right-wing leader follows Trump's lead on social media bombardment