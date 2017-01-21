Donald Trump Thousands join central London protest against US President

The largely female crowd, which also had many men and children, marched from the US embassy to Trafalgar Square, chanting "dump Trump".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A protester waves the US flag during the 'Women's March' in Trafalgar Square in London on January 21, 2017 as he joins thousands of others as part of a global day of protests against new US President Donald Trump play

A protester waves the US flag during the 'Women's March' in Trafalgar Square in London on January 21, 2017 as he joins thousands of others as part of a global day of protests against new US President Donald Trump

(AFP)

In Washington Anti-Trump protesters, attendees clash at 'Deploraball'
United States Today, Donald Trump will be sworn in as 45th US president
Donald Trump President-elect wants to ditch 'Obamacare' but keep the gains
Donald Trump US President-elect retains 50 senior Obama appointees
Donald Trump Washington braces for massive protests as President-elect is sworn in
In Europe 'Hideous' Trump a 'disgrace' for protesters
Trump New US President issues executive order scaling back parts of Obamacare
Donald Trump Groups protesting against US President set to flood Washington
Theresa May British PM says Trump 'recognises importance of NATO'
Trump President's inauguration day of ritual upends tradition

Thousands of people marched through central London on Saturday as part of a global day of protests against new US President Donald Trump and his derogatory remarks about women.

The largely female crowd, which also had many men and children, marched from the US embassy to Trafalgar Square, chanting "dump Trump" and waving banners demanding equal rights.

"Trump Special Relationship: Just Say No" and "Our Rights Are Not For Grabs -- Neither Are We" were among the banners held aloft, along with "We shall overcomb" and "Make bigotry wrong again".

Hannah Bryant, a 34-year-old museum worker, brought her four-year-old daughter -- both of them wearing bright pink "pussy hats" worn by US demonstrators.

"I've been teaching her about equality and prejudice, and I wanted her to see how many people believe in it," she said.

Oliver Powell, a 31-year-old actor, who called the new US president a "hideous person", said: "I want the majority of Americans who didn't vote for him to know they have support across the world."

"You can't believe he's real," said his friend, 36-year-old Emily Chase.

Many marchers were mothers and daughters, joining unionists, feminist groups, rights organisations and London mayor Sadiq Khan in global protest on the day after Trump's inauguration.

"It's a feeling of solidarity -- not in our name," said Jill Pickering, a 56-year-old American student. "I'm angry -- I didn't vote for Trump."

"For me it's a message of hope," said her friend Sarah Macdonald, a 51-year-old company director.

"I think that this is going to galvanise the liberal parties, the Democrats (in the US) and the leftist parties in this country that have suffered electoral defeat. What do we have left? Protest."

Their friend Kirstin Hadley, a 43-year-old lawyer, added: "We have to come out and say we won't accept this. You cannot be apathetic any more.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Gambia 'Jammeh is still in control' - Information Ministerbullet
2 The Gambia Jammeh writes acceptance speech to leave officebullet
3 Jammeh President's wife, children flee Gambiabullet

World

Adama Barrow being sworn-in as The Gambia president in Dakar, Senegal
The Gambia I’m returning to my homeland - Adama Barrow
Donald Trump
Donald Trump US President says he will keep tweeting
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk the inaugural parade route with son Barron on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC
Trump President is the oldest US leader ever inaugurated
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh
Yahya Jammeh Embattled Gambian President leaves Banjul today, ECOWAS forces await briefing