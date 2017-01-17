Donald Trump The Trump transition, tweet by tweet

Trump has leaned heavily on the online platform as a powerful way to self-promote, attack and distract.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Since winning the presidency, Donald Trump has leaned heavily on social media as a promotional tool -- including to his 19.8 million Twitter followers play

Since winning the presidency, Donald Trump has leaned heavily on social media as a promotional tool -- including to his 19.8 million Twitter followers

(GETTY IMAGES/AFP/File)

Donald Trump Celebrity-in-chief struggles to get A-list inauguration talent
In France EU 'has no need for outside advice,' Hollande says of Trump
European Union EU parliament in tense election for new president
Donald Trump Europe's fate 'in our own hands': Merkel says
Trump Key points from President-elect interview
Joe Biden US vice president visits Ukraine in show of support
In Syria Rebels to attend Astana peace talks
In Asia China will 'take the gloves off' over Taiwan - media
Obamacare Trump promises insurance for everybody as health law replacement
Martin Luther King Trump meets King's eldest son on civil rights holiday

Since winning the presidency, Donald Trump has exploited Twitter to make administrative announcements, weigh in on foreign policy -- and hurl barbs at anyone who crosses him.

With 19.8 million followers, the president-elect has granted some interviews to traditional media outlets, but has leaned heavily on the online platform as a powerful way to self-promote, attack and distract.

During his presidential transition, he has picked fights on Twitter with China, Mexico, Lockheed Martin, Toyota, the media, President Barack Obama, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Meryl Streep and the cast of "Hamilton," among others.

Here are some of Trump's most controversial tweets since his November 8 election victory:

On voting

"In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally." (November 27, 2016)

-- Hillary Clinton eventually won the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes. Experts and elected officials on both sides of the political aisle have dismissed claims of large-scale vote fraud.

On Cuba

"If Cuba is unwilling to make a better deal for the Cuban people, the Cuban/American people and the U.S. as a whole, I will terminate deal." (November 28, 2016)

-- Trump's threat to end the US thaw with Cuba launched by Obama sparked speculation about the future of US policy toward the communist-ruled island.

On flag-burning

"Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag - if they do, there must be consequences - perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!" (November 29, 2016)

-- The president-elect's proposal incited backlash from much of political Washington, as burning an American flag is constitutionally permissible.

On Taiwan

"The President of Taiwan CALLED ME today to wish me congratulations on winning the Presidency. Thank you!" (December 2, 2016)

-- The real estate mogul infuriated Beijing after breaking with decades of US diplomatic precedent by speaking with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen.

On Obama

"Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!" (December 28, 2016)

-- Obama at one point suggested that he may have won a third term were he not constitutionally barred from doing so.

On Israel

"We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!" (December 28, 2016)

- Trump was taking aim at the Obama administration after Washington enabled passage of the first UN resolution since 1979 to condemn Israel over its settlement policy by not using its veto and instead abstaining.

On Russia

"Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart!" (December 30, 2016)

-- In a message quickly retweeted by Russia's embassy in Washington, Trump praised Vladimir Putin for refraining from expelling Americans in response to US punitive measures over alleged Russian interference in the election.

On Toyota

"Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax." (January 5, 2017)

-- That attack on the world's largest automaker caused its shares, and those of other Japanese auto companies, to slump.

On Meryl Streep

"Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big." (January 9, 2017)

-- Trump was settling scores after Streep berated him for his divisive rhetoric.

On US intelligence

"Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?" (January 11, 2017)

-- A week before entering the White House, Trump blamed the intelligence community for an incendiary but unsubstantiated report on his alleged Moscow ties.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his wordsbullet
2 Donald Trump President-elect's busy Day 1: Scrap Obama orders, deport...bullet
3 African Migrants Scores missing in Mediterranean - Italy Coast Guard...bullet

World

Turkish anti-riot police officers stand guard at the site of an armed attack at an Istanbul nightclub on January 1, 2017
In Turkey Police catch Istanbul nightclub attacker in city
Former-treasurer of Spain's ruling party Luis Barcenas, pictured in 2015, is currently on trial with 36 other defendants in the so-called Gurtel affair
In Spain Ruling party's ex-treasurer tells court of slush fund
The Democratic Republic of Congo said on January 15, 2017 that at least 200 former M23 (rebel group) members arrived from Uganda, though Uganda denied these allegations on January 16, 2017
In Uganda Military denies Congolese rebels left camp
Unfinished buldings on the site of a cancelled Ford car factory in Villa de Reyes, near San Luis Potosi, Mexico
In Mexico Poor workers fear Trump trade effect