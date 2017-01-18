A Russian company has made silver and gold coins with Donald Trump's face on them.

The commemorative coins, which has "In Trump We Trust" inscription on them, were unveiled ahead of Trump's presidential inauguration scheduled for Friday, January 20.

According to Vladimir Vasyukhin, the company's director, only 45 pieces have been made.

It features a cherubic mug of Trump as well as the Statue of Liberty.

"There are more hopes associated with Trump with regards to the lifting of sanctions; maybe the environment (between the U.S. and Russia) will change," Vasyukhin told The Associated Press Television Network.

Vasyukhin said the coins will sell for thousands of dollars, adding that the company, named Art-Grani, is making arrangements to present the first coin to Trump himself.

After his victory, Trump had praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as a strong leader who is "very smart."

This fuelled insinuations from U.S. politicians as well as U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia was behind hackings that was believed to have shrunk Hillary Clinton's chances of succeeding outgoing President Barack Obama.

Trump, in an interview on Monday, suggested relaxing some U.S. sanctions against Russia if the nation agrees to a nuclear arms reduction.