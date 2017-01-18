Donald Trump Russian company unveils "In Trump We Trust" coins 2 days to Obama's exit

According to Vladimir Vasyukhin, the company's director, only 45 pieces have been made.

  • Published:
Russian company unveils "In Trump We Trust" coins play

Russian company unveils "In Trump We Trust" coins

(Huffington Post)

Trump 'I don't like tweeting' - President-elect
Donald Trump US President-elect shakes postwar order as he back EU break up
Donald Trump US President-elect 'needs to learn how to cry' from Obama
Donald Trump Supporters of US President-elect flock to Washington for inaugural
In Palestine Parties agree to form unity government
Marine Le Pen Presidential duel with Macron would be 'a dream'
In Italy Tajani elected EU parliament head
John Kerry US Sec of State defends global trade against populist anger
Syria Russia invites incoming US administration to peace talks
Xi Jinping Chinese leader pushes back against Trump on free trade

A Russian company has made silver and gold coins with Donald Trump's face on them.

The commemorative coins, which has "In Trump We Trust" inscription on them, were unveiled ahead of Trump's presidential inauguration scheduled for Friday, January 20.

According to Vladimir Vasyukhin, the company's director, only 45 pieces have been made.

It features a cherubic mug of Trump as well as the Statue of Liberty.

"There are more hopes associated with Trump with regards to the lifting of sanctions; maybe the environment (between the U.S. and Russia) will change," Vasyukhin told The Associated Press Television Network.

Vasyukhin said the coins will sell for thousands of dollars, adding that the company, named Art-Grani, is making arrangements to present the first coin to Trump himself.

play

 

After his victory, Trump had praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as a strong leader who is "very smart."

This fuelled insinuations from U.S. politicians as well as U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia was behind hackings that was believed to have shrunk Hillary Clinton's chances of succeeding outgoing President Barack Obama.

Trump, in an interview on Monday, suggested relaxing some U.S. sanctions against Russia if the nation agrees to a nuclear arms reduction.

 

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his wordsbullet
2 Jammeh Nigeria reportedly 'deploys warship' to The Gambiabullet
3 Adama Barrow Gambia's President-elect's son killed by dogbullet

World

President Yahya Jammeh said foreign powers created an "unwarranted hostile atmosphere, threatening the sovereignty, peace, security and stability of the country," forcing him to take action
Gambia Jammeh must go!!
 
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, January 18, 2017]
Kenyan opposition MP Mishi Mboko, who is married, said women should withhold sex until their menfolk present their credentials in the form of a valid voter ID card
In Kenya No voter ID, no sex, urges MP
President Yahya Jammeh said foreign powers created an "unwarranted hostile atmosphere, threatening the sovereignty, peace, security and stability of the country," forcing him to take action
Jammeh Gambia’s National Assembly extends President’s tenure for 3 months