Donald Trump Protest in Sri Lanka against US President-elect

Carrying placards and chanting slogans, the protestors denounced Trump's comments on various issues.

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are greeted by President Barack Obama and his wife first lady Michelle Obama, upon arriving at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are greeted by President Barack Obama and his wife first lady Michelle Obama, upon arriving at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

A small, but vociferous group on Friday staged a protest outside the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka on the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. President, officials said.

Carrying placards and chanting slogans, the protestors denounced Trump’s comments on various issues including the environment, war and immigrants and claimed they could have an impact on Sri Lanka.

“We are showing our solidarity with all the people throughout the world who are taking part in protests against president-elect Trump,’’ Siritunga Jayasuriya, leader of the United Socialist Party, said.

No fewer than 100 people from political parties, civil rights and labour organisations protested for more than an hour as police stepped up security outside the embassy in Colombo.

However, there were others who welcomed Trump, with one of the Buddhist organisations placing a full-page newspaper advertisement wishing him long life.

