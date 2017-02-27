Donald Trump President promises 'historic' increase in US military budget

His comments come a day before he addresses a joint session of Congress, an important agenda setting event for new presidents.

Donald Trump waits to speak to state governors in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 27, 2017 play

Donald Trump waits to speak to state governors in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 27, 2017

(AFP)

President Donald Trump on Monday promised a "historic" $54bn increase in the US defense budget as he met with state governors at the White House.

"This budget follows through on my promise on keeping Americans safe," he said.

"It will include a historic increase in defense spending."

The New York Times reported that Trump will instruct the government agencies Monday to put together the outlines of a budget that will include deep cuts in domestic spending.

Trump will need to make those cuts to pay for a military buildup and to preserve pensions and health insurance for the elderly as he promised during the campaign.

