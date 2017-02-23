Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski will meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, the Peruvian government announced Wednesday.

"President Kuczynski will be the first Latin American leader welcomed by Trump" as president, according to his chief of staff, Fernando Zavala.

The two conservative leaders plan to discuss bilateral cooperation and the fight against drug trafficking, Zavala said.

Also likely to be on the agenda is Peru's request for the extradition of former president Alejandro Toledo, who has been charged with graft and is believed to be in the United States.

The White House has not yet formally confirmed the visit.

So far, Trump has welcomed the leaders of Britain, Japan, Canada and Israel to the White House since taking office on January 20.