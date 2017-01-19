Donald Trump Man arrested for threatening on Twitter to kill President-elect at inauguration

The 51-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and allegedly admitted to making the threat.

  • Published:
President-elect Donald Trump. play

President-elect Donald Trump.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Donald Trump New moth named after US President-elect
Stoltenberg NATO sees sharp rise in state-backed cyber attacks
Trump New Bulgarian president says President-elect gives 'hope'
In US CIA cites new rules on protecting privacy
North Korea Country preparing to test new missiles - Report
Voices of Americans on Trump's inauguration
Donald Trump The business world falls under Trump's thumb
Donald Trump Migrants race to reach US before Trump takes over
Donald Trump President-elect could enact sweeping changes to environment policy - Experts
Donald Trump Long, bitter war looms between Trump, media

A man in Florida has been accused of posting online that he would kill U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at his inauguration on Friday.

“This is Jan.16, 2017. I was requested to type this in and post it.

“Yes, I will be at the review stand, the inauguration and I’m going to kill President Trump, President-elect Trump today,” Dominic Puopolo said in a video posted on Monday.

Puopolo, 51, was arrested on Tuesday and allegedly admitted to making the threat.

He was ordered for a mental evaluation at a court hearing on Wednesday.

The threat, which was directed at the Secret Service, came in the middle of a long string of incoherent video messages where he calls himself Jesus Christ and repeatedly talks about his “father”.

Some of the messages are aimed at President Barack Obama’s White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough and model Adriana Lima, as well as a woman he refers to as his daughter.

Puopolo, who said in one of the posts that he had had three wives and three children, is the son of American Airlines Flight 11 9/11 victim Sonia Morales Puopolo, the Miami Herald reported.

The newspaper reported that then Sen. Hillary Clinton gave the eulogy for Morales Puopolo, a philanthropist from Massachusetts, who she knew from work with the Red Cross.

Dominic Puopolo previously wrote for NBC Dateline that he traveled to Germany for the trial of Mounir el Motassadeq, convicted of the 9/11 attacks, because he was “moved to protect our country and seek justice against our enemy”.

The Miami Beach arrest affidavit said that Puopolo is believed to be homeless.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jammeh Nigeria reportedly 'deploys warship' to The Gambiabullet
2 Adama Barrow 3 reasons Gambian President-elect may not forgive Jammehbullet
3 Adama Barrow Gambia's President-elect's son killed by dogbullet

World

Rumen Radev arrives for a press conference in Sofia on November 13, 2016
In Bulgaria New president sworn into office
Adama Barrow
Adama Barrow President-elect assures his inauguration will hold, welcomes everyone
Iraqi Staff General Talib al-Sheghati (C) speaks during a press conference in the town of Bartalla, east of Mosul, on January 18, 2017
In Iraq National forces clear east Mosul ahead of push for west bank
Yahya Jameh
Yahya Jammeh Gambian president refuses to leave after deadline passes