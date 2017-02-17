Donald Trump "In inherited a mess," US President says

Trump said jobs were leaving the country to Mexico and other places, and mass instability was prevalent overseas.

President Donald Trump speaks during a parent-teacher conference listening session at the White House on February 14. play

US President Donald Trump has said his predecessor, Barack Obama handed him a messed up country.

Trump said the Obama administration caused a host of problems for the country home and abroad.

He disclosed this on Thursday, February 16, while speaking at his first solo news conference.

He said jobs were leaving the country to Mexico and other places, and mass instability was prevalent overseas.

"To be honest, I inherited a mess. It’s a mess. At home and abroad. A mess," he said.

"Low pay, low wages. Mass instability overseas no matter where you look. The Middle East a disaster. North Korea. We’ll take care of it, folks. We’re going to take care of it all," Trump added.

He made the remark after presenting Alexander Acosta, a former federal prosecutor from Florida, as his nominee for to lead the Department of Labor.

Acosta was tapped after Trump’s first nominee for the post, Andrew Puzder, withdrew under pressure over his business record and other past controversies in his personal life.

