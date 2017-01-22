In Brazil Deadly clash leaves 27 dead in northern region

The killings took place over a daylong stretch from Friday into Saturday, and included what authorities said appeared to be several execution-style murders.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brazil has had an unusually bloody start to the year, especially in its impoverished north play

Brazil has had an unusually bloody start to the year, especially in its impoverished north

(AFP)

In Brazil Prisoners occupy roof of jail after massacre
In Brazil 26 killed in latest jail bloodbath
In Brazil Authorities transfer inmates from seething gangland prison
In Brazil Troops deployed as riots spread
In Brazil Judge in Petrobras probe dies in plane crash
In Brazil Funeral held for judge killed in small plane crash
In Brazil Police use shipping containers to separate prison gangs

A wave of violence has left 27 people dead in the Brazilian state of Para, a bloodletting authorities say might have been provoked by the murder of a police officer.

The killings took place over a daylong stretch from Friday into Saturday, and included what authorities said appeared to be several execution-style murders.

A government statement said officials are investigating whether the deadly violence -- centered mostly in and around the city of Belem -- was linked to the death of Rafael da Silva Costa, an officer fatally shot early Friday during a police operation on the city outskirts.

Brazil has had an unusually bloody start to the year, especially in its impoverished north, which has also been wracked by prison violence that claimed the lives of scores of inmates in recent weeks.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 The Gambia Jammeh writes acceptance speech to leave officebullet
2 Yahya Jammeh Gambia's leader leaves power after 22 yearsbullet
3 Jammeh President's wife, children flee Gambiabullet

World

Venezuela's Central Bank chief Nelson Merentes was fired on January 22, 2016, amid a deep economic crisis aggravated a botched attempt to replace the country's largest bank note
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's President sacks the head of Central Bank
A report by the Israeli government linked the rise of anti-Semitic incidents in Europe to the growing popularity of extreme right-wing parties there
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel says global anti-Semitism on the rise
Germany has been on high alert since a truck ploughed into a crowded Berlin Christmas market in December, killing 12 people
In Germany Police arrests 'accomplice' of Austrian terror suspect
Havana is eager to see an end to a decades-old US trade embargo which remains in place despite the restoration of US-Cuba diplomatic ties
Raúl Castro Government sends maritime delegation to US