Samantha Power US Ambassador says cutting funding to the UN will be detrimental

Power told reporters in her final news conference that "countries like Russia and China" would benefit from Washington's reduced standing at the UN.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power, seen in October 2016, warned that cutting US funding to the United Nations would be "extremely detrimental" to the country's own interests play

US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power, seen in October 2016, warned that cutting US funding to the United Nations would be "extremely detrimental" to the country's own interests

(AFP/File)

Boko Haram UN Security Council told terrorist group’s humanitarian crisis ‘overwhelming’
Sudan US to lift some sanctions against country - officials
Britain Villagers evacuated as country faces severe flood warnings
In Cyprus Leaders, key powers vow to push ahead towards deal - UN
In U.S. Federal probe slams 'pattern of excessive force' by Chicago police
In Australia Health Minister resigns over travel expenses scandal
Obama Bush sisters write US President's daughters
Brexit The quiet revolution: Fed up British middle classes backing EU exit
In Libya Gunmen men try but fail to seize govt ministries

US Ambassador Samantha Power on Friday warned that cutting US funding to the United Nations would be "extremely detrimental" to US interests, one week before Donald Trump's administration takes office.

Power told reporters in her final news conference that "countries like Russia and China" would benefit from Washington's reduced standing at the United Nations if funding were withdrawn.

"We lead the world in part by leading at the UN," said Power, who is stepping down next week after four years as President Barack Obama's ambassador to the United Nations.

"If we were to tie our hands behind our back or strip this organization of programming" to support peace mediation or humanitarian work, "this would be extremely detrimental to US interests", she said.

Power spoke after a bill was introduced in the US Senate that would slash all US funding to the United Nations until a Security Council resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements is repealed.

"The United States needs the UN," Power said.

"The UN goes to places that the US will not go," she argued, pointing to peace missions in Africa.

The United States is by far the UN's biggest financial contributor, providing 22 percent of the its operating budget and funding 28 percent of peacekeeping missions which currently cost $8 billion annually.

Trump, who will be inaugurated next Friday, has dismissed the United Nations as "just a club for people to get together and have a good time."

After the council voted to demand an end to Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories, Trump warned "as to the UN, things will be different after Jan. 20th".

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Mexican President rejects US President-elect's demandbullet
2 Obama Read full text of US President’s farewell address [VIDEO]bullet
3 Obama Outgoing US President says 'yes we did' in farewell addressbullet

World

null
Rex Tillerson Sec of State nominee sends strong signal to China
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh
Yahya Jammeh Refugee crisis fears loom over crunch Gambia talks
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel listens as Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks at a press conference called by U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch on January 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois
In U.S. Federal probe slams 'pattern of excessive force' by Chicago police
View on January 9, 2017, of the graves at Nossa Senhora Aparecida Cemetery of the inmates killed in the recent riots in prisons in Manaus, Brazil
Brazil Human Rights Watch slams Brazil police, prison abuses