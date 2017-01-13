In Panama Cuban migrants must return home

Cuban migrants without papers have been ordered out of Panama after withdrawal of automatic entry policy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A top Panamanian official said Cuban migrants, pictured, must leave Panama now following US President Barack Obama announcement of a decade-old US policy change on January 12, 2017 play

A top Panamanian official said Cuban migrants, pictured, must leave Panama now following US President Barack Obama announcement of a decade-old US policy change on January 12, 2017

(AFP/File)

Obama US President ends decades old open door policy for Cuban migrants
In Costa Rica 2016 saw 'unprecedented' migration flow
Pulse List 2016 A snapshot of the year
US Election Record Latino vote turnout not enough to give Hillary a win
Occupation: Migrant One African's 12-year quest for Europe
In Cuba Government says Obama welcome to visit but not to meddle
In Cuba US seeks solution to migrant crisis but will not change law

Cuban migrants without papers must leave Panama now that the United States has stopped allowing them automatic entry if they set foot on US soil, a top Panamanian official said Friday.

"They have to get out of Panama" or risk being deported, Javier Carrillo, the head of Panama's migration service, told AFP.

President Barack Obama on Thursday announced that he was scrapping a 1995 policy known as "wet foot, dry foot" that allowed Cubans without visas automatic entry into the United States if they set foot on US soil.

Those intercepted at sea were sent back to Cuba under the policy, which made passage by land through Central America and Mexico the preferred route for Cuban migrants.

Carrillo said his service counted fewer than 100 Cubans who were in Panama without visas.

But their numbers could be much higher because many undocumented migrants move clandestinely, attempting to circumvent a ban put in place by Panama last year.

The Panamanians acted after Nicaragua shut its border to undocumented migrants, which created a backlog of migrants in countries to its south.

Despite the ban, Cubans migrants are still crossing into Panama from Colombia, traversing the Darien Gap, a swampy, difficult-to-monitor stretch of jungle on the border.

Carrillo said Cubans caught without papers could be sent back to Colombia or to communist-ruled Cuba. He said an agreement was being worked out with Havana to arrange those transfers, he said.

The US move was part of a normalization of ties that Obama agreed with Cuban leader Raul Castro in 2015.

Costa Rica on Friday applauded Obama's decision. The foreign ministry said in a statement it put an end to "preferential" treatment for Cuban migrants that served as a magnet for them to trek through Central America.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Mexican President rejects US President-elect's demandbullet
2 Obama Read full text of US President’s farewell address [VIDEO]bullet
3 Obama Outgoing US President says 'yes we did' in farewell addressbullet

World

null
Rex Tillerson Sec of State nominee sends strong signal to China
US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power, seen in October 2016, warned that cutting US funding to the United Nations would be "extremely detrimental" to the country's own interests
Samantha Power US Ambassador says cutting funding to the UN will be detrimental
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (R) shakes hands with Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow (L), as Gambian President Yahya Jammeh (C) looks on in Banjul on January 13, 2017
Yahya Jammeh Refugee crisis fears loom over crunch Gambia talks
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel listens as Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks at a press conference called by U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch on January 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois
In U.S. Federal probe slams 'pattern of excessive force' by Chicago police