Chung Yoo-Ra Denmark extends South Korea 'Rasputin' daughter's detention

The Danish Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has said it needs more time to complete its processing of the case.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Choi Soon-Sil -- dubbed the "female Rasputin" for the influence she wielded over South Korea's now-impeached president Park Geun-Hye -- is escorted into a Seoul courtroom for her abuse of power trial in 2016 play

Choi Soon-Sil -- dubbed the "female Rasputin" for the influence she wielded over South Korea's now-impeached president Park Geun-Hye -- is escorted into a Seoul courtroom for her abuse of power trial in 2016

(KOREA POOL/AFP)

Galaxy Note 7 Samsung blames fires on faulty batteries
Park Geun-Hye South Korea court 'sets date for president's final impeachment hearing'
Samsung Arrested heir appears handcuffed for questioning
Lee Jae-Yong Samsung heir arrested in corruption probe
Lee Jae-Yong South Korea court mulls fresh bid to arrest Samsung heir
Park Geun-Hye Samsung scion summoned again over corruption scandal
In S. Korea Rival protests over President Park jam Seoul
Chung Yoo Ra Denmark extends detention for woman embroiled in South Korean scandal
In South Korea Court rejects arrest warrant for Samsung heir

A Danish court extended Wednesday for another month the detention of the daughter of Choi Soon-Sil, the woman at the centre of a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korea's president.

Chung Yoo-Ra, the 20-year-old daughter of the woman dubbed South Korea's "Rasputin", is one of the figures in the influence-peddling scandal that sparked massive street protests demanding the removal of President Park Geun-Hye.

Chung was detained in Denmark on January 1 for overstaying her visa, after South Korean authorities issued a warrant for her arrest. Seoul then sought her extradition.

The Danish Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has said it needs more time to complete its processing of the case, and was waiting for the South Korean authorities to answer some questions.

"The detention has been extended until March 22," a court spokeswoman told AFP.

Chung has denied any wrongdoing.

The equestrian, who has reportedly bought horses and trained in Denmark in the past, has told police that she was in the country because of her involvement in the sport.

Chung's mother, a confidante of Park, is accused of using her influence to secure her daughter's admission to an elite Seoul university, with a state probe revealing the school had admitted Chung at the expense of other candidates with better qualifications.

The revelation touched a raw nerve in education-obsessed South Korea.

Several professors at Ewha Women's University, including a former school president, have been investigated for allegedly giving Chung preferential treatment.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet
3 Kim Jong-Un China's move puts onus on US in North Korea impassebullet

World

Somalia's new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed will be sworn-in at a ceremony in the highly-secured airport zone to avoid an attack by Al-Qaeda linked Shabaab group
In Somalia Mogadishu on lockdown for president's inauguration
Greek debt crisis IMF chief to meet Merkel
 
South Africa Court invalidates ICC withdrawal
Famine in South Sudan
In South Sudan, Somalia Britain pledges 200m pounds to fight famine