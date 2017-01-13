Britain Villagers evacuated as country faces severe flood warnings

An additional 1,100 properties were likely to be evacuated along the coastline of the nearby Suffolk region, police said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Flood preparations, including evacuating residents in some southern coastal villages came after heavy snow fell across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of England play

Flood preparations, including evacuating residents in some southern coastal villages came after heavy snow fell across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of England

(AFP)

In Thailand Rain brings fresh misery to flood-hit south
Mum or Wife Man in China had to choose who to save during floods
In India Monsoon deluge in cities causes traffic chaos, sewage swirls
In US 2 dead as flood tears through Maryland downtown
In Ethiopia Floods displace hundreds of thousands as more rains expected - UN
In Japan 9 people killed in flooded old people's home
In Thailand 6 dead as floods spark chaos in south
In Malaysia Thousands still stranded after floods
In India Mine collapse toll rises to 17 as rescue effort continues
In DR Congo Floods kill at least 50 - provincial governor

Seaside residents in southern England were ordered to evacuate Friday as Britain faced severe flood warnings, after snow caused flights to be cancelled.

Police officers went door-to-door in the village of Jaywick, southeastern England, on Thursday to warn residents they would be evacuated the next morning ahead of heavy rain and high winds.

The order came as the Environment Agency issued seven severe flood warnings, indicating danger to life, and 68 further flood warnings which call for immediate action.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and has been made in the best interests of all residents to ensure their safety until the severe weather passes," Russ Cole, a police chief inspector, said of the evacuation.

Locals were offered shelter at a centre set up by authorities or advised to travel outside the village.

An additional 1,100 properties were likely to be evacuated along the coastline of the nearby Suffolk region, police said.

Further up the coast, the defence ministry said 100 soldiers had been deployed to the seaside town of Skegness where around 3,000 residents were urged to leave their homes.

In anticipation of snowfall Heathrow cancelled 80 flights arriving at and departing from the airport, although a normal schedule was expected to resume play

In anticipation of snowfall Heathrow cancelled 80 flights arriving at and departing from the airport, although a normal schedule was expected to resume

(AFP/File)

The flood preparations came after heavy snow fell across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of England on Thursday.

In anticipation of the snowfall Heathrow cancelled 80 flights arriving at and departing from the airport.

"The latest forecast is for snow... which will reduce the number of aircraft able to take off and land each hour," a Heathrow spokesman told AFP earlier on Thursday.

"We have taken the decision to reduce the flight schedule on Thursday, to allow airlines to rebook passengers onto un-allocated seats ahead of time where possible," he added.

A normal schedule at Heathrow was expected to resume on Friday.

Following the snowfall the Met Office, Britain's weather agency, warned of widespread icy conditions and "a bitterly cold night for all".

Across the channel, strong winds in northern France cut power to some 190,000 homes on Thursday evening.

Flights from Paris Beauvais-Tille airport were redirected to Lille, while local forces arranged accommodation for the night for some 600 passengers already at the airport.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Mexican President rejects US President-elect's demandbullet
2 Obama Read full text of US President’s farewell address [VIDEO]bullet
3 Obama Outgoing US President says 'yes we did' in farewell addressbullet

World

View on January 9, 2017, of the graves at Nossa Senhora Aparecida Cemetery of the inmates killed in the recent riots in prisons in Manaus, Brazil
Brazil Human Rights Watch slams Brazil police, prison abuses
Journalists gather outside the London building housing the offices of Christopher Steele
Trump Ex-spy reportedly behind President-elect claims disappears from view
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd L) is handed a stuffed Philippine eagle by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at a hotel in Davao City, Mindanao on January 13, 2017
Shinzo Abe Japan's PM enjoys Duterte's folksy diplomacy in Philippines
Main suspect in the Paris attacks Salah Abdeslam has refused to respond to questions from French judges but in letters with an anonymous woman he appeared "talkative"
Paris Attacks 'I'm not ashamed' says suspect - report