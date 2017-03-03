Brexit This is 'catastrophic' for Ireland: Sinn Fein's O'Neill

As counting begins after Northern Ireland's snap elections, the youthful new leader of the nationalist Sinn Fein party in the province warned about the effects of Brexit on both sides of the Irish border.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sinn Fein's new Northern leader, Michelle O'Neill (L) meets local residents in Toome. play

Sinn Fein's new Northern leader, Michelle O'Neill (L) meets local residents in Toome.

(AFP)

Brexit British exit ruling points pro-EU Scotland towards independence
European Union EU urges end to deadlock over asylum rules
Brexit British lawmakers take first step on leaving EU
Brexit Scottish vote to air opposition
Tony Blair, Brexit Former British PM urges pro-EU Britons to 'rise up' against bill
Storm Doris British Isles hit as storm does damage
In Guatemala Navy moves on Dutch 'abortion ship' after protests
In Guatemala Government expels Dutch 'abortion ship'
Georgia Country wins visa-free EU travel for citizens
Nicola Sturgeon Scottish leader presses case for independence vote

As counting begins after Northern Ireland's snap elections, the youthful new leader of the nationalist Sinn Fein party in the province warned about the effects of Brexit on both sides of the Irish border.

"I think Brexit is catastrophic for the island of Ireland," Michelle O'Neill told AFP in an interview in the village of Toome in her constituency.

O'Neill said it "undermined" the Good Friday Agreement, a 1998 accord that ended three decades of conflict in Northern Ireland that cost around 3,500 lives.

"The Good Friday Agreement has been underpinned by European legislation, in particular human rights legislation, so Brexit is going to have serious implications for guaranteeing those rights."

Britain's exit from the European Union raises the spectre of a new hard border between the province, which is part of Britain, and the Republic of Ireland, which remains an EU member.

In the June referendum Northern Ireland voted to stay in the EU but the result in Britain as a whole was for Brexit.

The prospect of border checks has revived memories of a time when the border was patrolled by British soldiers, who frequently became targets for militants, and criss-crossed by smugglers.

At a time when Northern Ireland should be spelling out its demands for upcoming Brexit negotiations with Brussels it has been roiled by political bickering.

'Direct rule failed'

Elections were called in January after long-simmering tensions boiled over between Catholic, Irish Republican socialists Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionist Party, which is Protestant, conservative and pro-British in its outlook.

Sinn Fein's deputy first minister Martin McGuinness quit in January, saying he could no longer work with first minister Arlene Foster, the DUP leader, blaming her for a botched green heating scheme that she had instigated when economy minister.

The former Irish Republican Army (IRA) commander's departure paved the way for 40-year-old O'Neill, herself the daughter of a former IRA prisoner, to become the party's leader after serving as a government minister for five years.

O'Neill's uncle is a former IRA fundraiser while her cousin, Tony Doris, was one of three IRA members shot dead by British special forces in 1991.

The political deadlock is threatening to re-open old wounds and O'Neill signalled a possible way out.

"We're up for going back into government but only on the basis of equality, respect and integrity," O'Neill said.

"We cannot go into government with Arlene Foster as First or Deputy First Minister while there is a shadow hanging over her, but that doesn't mean we can't find a way forward."

Sinn Fein and the DUP are expected once again to be the two main parties following Thursday's vote, and therefore bound to form a power-sharing executive, with the winner electing the province's First Minister and the second party nominating its Deputy First Minister.

However, the DUP are expected to nominate Foster, threatening deadlock and possible direct rule from London if it cannot be broken within three weeks.

"We are not planning for direct rule –- direct rule failed the people here and it will again," warned O'Neill.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obama Barack, Michelle sign bumper book dealbullet
2 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for...bullet
3 Kim Jong-Nam Malaysia to free North Korean arrested in assassinationbullet

World

The election was triggered by a row over a botched green energy subsidy scheme
In Northern Ireland Counting begins in fractious vote
Ukranian woman Olena Gorbatova (L), plays with her baby as her husband Sergiy (R) looks on at the maternity hospital in the war-torn eastern city of Avdiivka.
In Ukraine Stress under shelling produces baby boom
Aloysio Nunes (L), 71, replaces Prime Minister Jose Serra who stepped down in February, citing health concerns
Aloysio Nunes Ferreira Brazil names former leftist guerrilla as foreign minister
North Korean national Ri Jong Chol (L) is escorted by police officers as he leaves the Sepang police headquaters, on March 3, 2017
In Malaysia North Korean arrested in Kim killing released