Brexit Britain will 'fight back' if no EU deal: finance minister

Britain will "fight back" if the EU will not strike an acceptable deal on Brexit, finance minister Philip Hammond said Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives for the weekly meeting of the cabinet at 10 Downing Street in central London on February 7, 2017 play

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives for the weekly meeting of the cabinet at 10 Downing Street in central London on February 7, 2017

(AFP/File)

Tony Blair Former British prime minister stays quiet on Trump talks report
Francois Fillon France's Presidential candidate battles to keep campaign afloat
Brexit 'Britain could legally leave EU without settling bill' - Lords panel says
Theresa May There is no economic case for breaking up the UK - British PM says
In Northern Ireland Counting begins in fractious vote
Brexit This is 'catastrophic' for Ireland: Sinn Fein's O'Neill
In Northern Ireland Citizens vote in fractious snap election
Theresa May Brexit bill delayed as Lords back EU nationals' rights
Juncker Brexit can't stop EU's future, says Commissioner
Jean-Claude Juncker European Commission boss unveils five 'pathways' for organisation's future

Britain will "fight back" if the EU will not strike an acceptable deal on Brexit, finance minister Philip Hammond said Sunday.

He said Britain would "do whatever we need to do" to be competitive if the country left the European Union without concluding a trade agreement.

"If there is anybody in the European Union who thinks that if we don't do a deal with the European Union, if we don't continue to work closely together, Britain will simply slink off as a wounded animal, that is not going to happen," he told BBC television.

"British people have a great fighting spirit and we will fight back. We will forge new trade deals around the world.

"We will do whatever we need to do to make the British economy competitive and to make sure that this country has a great and successful future."

Hammond, the chancellor of the Exchequer, refused to be drawn on whether that meant Britain would cut its corporation tax, set to fall to 19 percent on April 1 from 20 percent, in a bid to attract investment away from Europe.

"We expect to be able to achieve a comprehensive free trade deal with our European Union partners, but they should know that the alternative isn't Britain just slinking away into a corner," he said.

Britain is one of the largest net contributors to the EU budget, along with Germany, France and Italy, and the issue of outstanding payments will be a priority for Brussels in the Brexit talks.

Britain's former ambassador to the EU has said the bloc is set to demand up to 60 billion euros ($64 billion) from Britain, a figure that other EU sources have confirmed to AFP.

A committee in the British parliament's upper House of Lords said Saturday that the UK could legally leave the EU without settling its accounts.

But Hammond indicated that Britain would pay any bills it owed to the EU.

"This is a piece of negotiating strategy that we are seeing in Brussels," he said.

"We are a nation that honours its obligations and if we do have any bills that fall to be paid we will obviously deal with them in the proper way."

Prime Minister Theresa May intends to trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty by the end of March.

This starts a two-year withdrawal process, after which Britain will leave the union whether or not it has struck a deal on its future ties with the bloc.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sergei Polunin Dancing with demons: ballet star bares allbullet
2 Senegal, Gambia Countries announce new era of tiesbullet
3 Donald Trump US President, others nominated for Nobel Peace Prizebullet

World

French gendarmes block the access to a road where a healthcare card in the name of Charlotte Troadec was discovered by a runner on March 1, 2017, in Dirinon, some 20km east of Brest, western France
In France Sister, brother-in-law in custody in missing family probe
Rights activists Khalafalla Al-Afif, Midhat Hamdan and Mustafa Adam were arrested on May 23, 2016 after security agents raided their office in Khartoum
In Sudan Rights activists jailed in spy, fake reports case
South Korea's defence ministry said that North Korea fired an "unidentified projectile" which landed in the East Sea
North Korea Country fires 'unidentified projectile' into sea - Seoul
Malian army soldiers, pro-government militia members and former rebels, predominantly Tuaregs, take part in a joint patrol in Gao in northern Mali in February 2017
In Mali 11 Malian soldiers killed in attack on border base