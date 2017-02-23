Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM backs pardon for Israel soldier who shot Palestinian

Netanyahu had already spoken out in favour of such a pardon even before the sentence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who was convicted of manslaughter for shooting dead a prone Palestinian assailant, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, with a further 18 months suspended play

Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who was convicted of manslaughter for shooting dead a prone Palestinian assailant, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, with a further 18 months suspended

(POOL/AFP)

Benjamin Netanyahu Hundreds protest against Israeli PM in Australia
Malcolm Turnbull, Netanyahu Australian PM slams UN resolution as he welcomes ISraeli PM
Egypt, Jordan Countries say no concessions on a Palestinian state
Donald Trump US President denounces 'horrible' anti-Semitic threats
Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM says Israel-US team to discuss settlements
Benjamin Netanyahu Report indicates Israeli PM held secret Arab peace meeting
In Israel Lieberman insists land swaps key to two-state solution
Donald Trump US President vows to catch 'low-life leakers'
Donald Trump Israeli joy, Palestinian alarm at Trump two-state shift
Donald Trump US President vows to catch 'low-life leakers'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday backed pardoning a soldier sentenced to 18 months in prison for shooting dead a wounded Palestinian assailant, media reported.

"I am still in favour of pardoning Private Azaria," Netanyahu told reporters accompanying him on an official visit to Australia, Israel's Channel 10 said.

Netanyahu had already spoken out in favour of such a pardon even before the sentence.

After months of an exceptional trial that captivated Israel and highlighted deep divisions in public opinion, an Israeli military court on Tuesday sentenced Elor Azaria to 18 months in prison, with a further 18 months suspended.

The March 2016 shooting in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron was caught on video by a rights group and spread widely online.

It showed Sharif, 21, lying wounded on the ground, shot along with another Palestinian after stabbing and wounding a soldier, according to the army.

Azaria then shoots him in the head without any apparent provocation.

Many Israelis sympathise with Azaria, who reportedly said the attacker "needed to die."

A number of ministers in the government, considered the most right-wing in Israel's history, have called for him to be pardoned.

Military leaders, however, have said the conviction is important for the institution's reputation.

A poll published Wednesday by the Maariv daily found 69 percent of Israelis support a pardon, with 56 percent saying the punishment was too severe.

In Australia, Netanyahu expressed concern about the potential impact of the trial on soldiers facing violence who might hesitate to fire for fear of investigation, public radio reported.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet
3 Kim Jong-Nam North Korea diplomat wanted over Kim killingbullet

World

In a Facebook account linked to Ahmad Qadan, 34, a post written in Swedish and published on August 21, 2013 said: "Help us supply our brothers at the front with weapons so they can avenge their brothers and sisters."
Ahmad Qadan Swedish citizen jailed for Facebook call to fund IS
Inaki Urdangarin was found guilty of using his royal connections to win inflated contracts
Inaki Urdangarin Spain king's brother-in-law to stay free while mulling appeal
Former IMF chief Rodrigo Rato was handed a jail sentence of four years and six months for misusing funds when he was the boss of two Spanish banks
Rodrigo Rato Ex-IMF chief handed 4.5 years in jail for embezzlement
Around a million of Deutsche Telekom's 20 million customers were unable to connect to its network in late November, with the company saying a hacking attack was to blame
Deutsche Telekom Briton arrested in London over hacking