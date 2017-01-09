Australia East Timor and Australia to tear up sea border treaty

Dili and Canberra have been in dispute over the issue for a decade with the matter last year taken to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dili officially dropped its spying case against Canberra before the UN's highest International Court of Justice in June 2015 after Australia returned sensitive documents play

Dili officially dropped its spying case against Canberra before the UN's highest International Court of Justice in June 2015 after Australia returned sensitive documents

(AFP)

Dakar Rally Broken leg forces defending champion Toby Price out
Test Series Pakistan in trouble after Australia declare
Dakar Rally Lightning Loeb blows away rivals
Indonesia Country backs down in Australia military row
Hopman Cup US sock it to Spain
Hopman Cup Hot French team blitz Brits
In Australia Nurse sacked for tagging friends on funny video of woman dropping stomach on a man
Cricket Warner smashes ton before lunch in Aussie run spree
Indonesia Country suspends military cooperation with Australia
Brisbane International David Ferrer beats Bernard Tomic to dash local hopes

A contentious maritime border treaty between East Timor and Australia which cuts through lucrative oil and gas fields in the Timor Sea is to be torn up, the two sides said Monday.

Dili and Canberra have been in dispute over the issue for a decade with the matter last year taken to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

East Timor has now officially notified its southern neighbour it wants to end the Certain Maritime Arrangements in the Timor Sea (CMATS), which carves up future revenue from oil and gas reserves in the area.

"The government of Australia has taken note of this wish and recognises that Timor-Leste has the right to initiate the termination of the treaty," the two sides said in a joint statement.

"Accordingly, the Treaty on Certain Maritime Arrangements in the Timor Sea will cease to be in force as of three months from the date of that notification."

It did not give an exact date for notification, but added that both governments were committed to negotiating new permanent maritime boundaries.

East Timor, which gained independence from Indonesian occupation in 2002, is impoverished and depends heavily on oil and gas exports.

In 2006, it signed the CMATS treaty with Australia, which covers the vast Greater Sunrise gas field between the two nations, worth billions of dollars.

But Dili has since accused Australia of spying to gain commercial advantage during the 2004 negotiations and demanded the treaty be ripped up.

Until Monday, Australia had argued it was legal, binding and valid.

Dili officially dropped its spying case against Canberra before the UN's highest International Court of Justice in June 2015 after Australia returned sensitive documents.

Image
  • From left, First Vice President, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Abimbola Ogunbanjo; Chief Executive Officer, NSE Oscar Onyema; Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; President, NSE , Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and former President, NSE, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, during an Interactive Session with Capital Market Stakeholders and Closing Gong Ceremony at the NSE in Lagos .  
  •  
    Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, speaking at the Opening Ceremony of African International Film Festival in Lagos on Sunday 
  • Scene of illegal oil marketing at Ijora-Orile Iganmu link bridge, directly opposite the Nigeria Breweries in Lagos on Monday 
  • An electricity pole carrying life wire falls on a residential building at the Low Cost Housing Estate, Oke-Afa in Lagos on Monday 
  • From left: Executive Director, Access Bank, Mrs Titi Osuntoki; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), Dr Anikwe Ferdinand, at the Opening Ceremony of African International Film Festival in Lagos on Sunday 
  • The scene of an accident where an articulated vehicle rammed into a residential building at Alimoso Bus-Stop in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos State on Monday 
  • From Left: Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi; Parish Priest of Saint Monica's Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. John Okoro and Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau during the Church’s Harvest and thanksgiving service in Jos on Sunday 
  • Commissioner for Justice, Kaduna State, Amina Sijuwade (L) Swearing in the Agwatyap Atak-Njei, Zangon Kataf, Dominic Yahaya at the installation and presentation of Staff of Office at Zangon Kataf in Kaduna at the Weekend 
  • From left: Chief of Kagoro, Mr. Kenneth Ufot; Emir of Jema'a , Alhaji Muhammed Isa Muhammed and Gbong Gwom of Jos, Jacob Buba, at the Peace Making Conference in Zongon Kataf, Kaduna at the Weekend 
  • From left: Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi during the inspection of projects at the Government House in Port Harcourt at the weekend. 
  • From Left: Wife of Plateau State Governor, Regina Lalong; Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi and Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, during the Saint Monica's Catholic Church harvest and thanksgiving service in Jos on Sunday 
  • Scene of a busted Water-pipe in Lagos, at Mongoro Bus-stop Lagos Abekuta Expressway at the weekend 
  • From left: Acting Head, Lagos zonal Office, Security Exchange Commission (SEC) Mr Osineye Babatunde; President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Chief Mrs Nike Akande; Chairman, Trade Promotion Board, LCCI, Mr Sola Oyetayo, and Assistant Director, Operations, SEC, Mrs Olubukola Rufai, during the special Day of the SEC at the ongoing 2016 Lagos International Trade Fair, in Lagos, at the weekend 
  • Member of the Presidential Committee on the North East, Prof. Hauwa Biu (R), presenting food items to a widows during the distribution of relief materials to residents of the liberated communities in Konduga LGA of Borno on Sunday(13/11/16). With her is other members of the committee and rural dwellers. 
  • The Elegbe Of Egbe, Oba Ayodele Irukera (R) unveiling the Education Development Programme of the Stanley Jegede Foundation at Egbe, Kogi State, over the Weekend . With him are Rev. Stephen Fatoye of the 1st ECWA Church, Egbe (L), Olori Ibilola Irukera(2nd,L) and the Chairman of the Foundation, Mr Stanley Jegede (3rd, L 
  • President, Stanley Jegede Foundation ( SJF), Mr Stanley Jegede, displaying N3.5 Million check to cover the payment of the 2016/2017 Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Fees of 1,650 Students in Egbe , Kogi State at the Weekend. With him are the representatives of the students. 
  • Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Mohammed Abbas (M); Australian Ambassador to Nigeria, Paul Lehmann (4th, R); Executive Director, Department of Mines and Petroleum in Australia (4th, L) and other participants during a workshop on Policy and Capacity Building for a Successful Sustainable Mining Sector, in Abuja on Monday  
  • The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi (L) and the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Office, Bank of Industry, Mr Waheed Olagunju, signing a N1Billion Memorandum of Understanding to provide loans to youths in Ile-Ife, Osun, on Sunday 
  • Officers of the Federal Fire Service on parade during Federal Fire Service Week celebration in Abuja on Monday 
  • Cross-section of wives of officers during the Federal Fire Service Week celebration in Abuja on Monday 
  • From left: Representative of the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Adeoye Emmanuel; representative of the Controller, Federal Fire Service (FFS), Mr Machie Emmanuel; and Head of Administrations and Supply, FFS, Mr Liman Ibrahim, at the Federal Fire Service Week celebration in Abuja on Monday 
  • National President, Annunciation Cathonic College Irrua Old Bots Association (ACCIOBA), Dr Omo-Ehijele Odafen (3rd, L); Secretary General of ACCIOBA, Mr Victor Inedia (3rd, R); Chairman, Mr Ehis Ogbeide (2nd, R) and other members of the association after a news conference on the up-coming Diamond Jubilee of ACCIOBA in Abuja on Monday 
  • Police Machine FC’s striker, Alabi Abdulazeez (15) vies with Super Lion FC’s defender, Useni Michael at the goal mouth of the Super Lions as Goal Keeper Emmanuel Babatunde is ready for action during the FCT Super-Four Football Competition in Abuja on Monday 
  • Super Lion FC’s Midfielder, Adaramola Dele ((20) tackles Police Machine FC’S striker, Uche Opara during the FCT Super-Four Football Competition in Abuja on Monday 
  • From left: Director, Post-Deportation Media Centre, Mr Olawale Rasheed; representative of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs Kariria Babangida; and Director of Public Education and Mass Mobilisation, National Orientation Agency, Dr Gerald Adewale, at the Sensitisation on Mitigating Worst Form of Illegal Migration in Africa, in Abuja on Monday 
  • The Editor of Abuja Inquirer, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche (L), receiving an Award for Engaging Journalists of West Africa from the National Co-odinator, Young Journalists Forum, Mr Chukwuma Nzeh during the Sensitisation on Mitigating Worst Form of Illegal Migration in Africa, in Abuja on Monday 
  • A cross-section of members of the Global Entrepreneuship participating in World Entrepreneuship Awareness Day Walk in Kaduna on Monday 
  • Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in Plateau, Rufina Gurumyen (R) with Commissioner for Information in the state, Muhammed Nazif, during the State Executive Monthly News Conference on activities of the government, in Jos on Monday 
  • Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Sam Okaula inspecting a guard of honour during a familiarisation tour of Police formations in Umuchu Community of Anambra on Monday 
  • The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Sam Okaula being received by community leaders of Umuchu during a familiarisation tour of Police formations in the community in Anambra on Monday 
  • People queue for Free Blood Sugar testing conducted by Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital during the 2016 World Diabetes Day celebration in Lafia on Monday 
  • From left: Chairman, Annunciation Cathonic College Irrua Old Bots Association (ACCIOBA), Mr Ehis Ogbeide; National President of ACCIOBA, Dr Omo-Ehijele Odafen; and Secretary General, Mr Victor Inedia, at a news conference on the up-coming Diamond Jubilee of ACCIOBA in Abuja on Monday 
  • Fire fighters conducting fire drills during the Federal Fire Service Week celebration in Abuja on Monday 
  • From Left: Special Assistant to Lagos State Governor on Commerce, Benjamin Olabinjo; President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Chief Nike Akande; representative of the Governor of Lagos State, Dr Idiat Adebule; Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye; Immediate Past President of LCCI, Alhaji Remi Bello, and Immediate Past President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Otunba Femi Deru, at the Closing Ceremony of the 2016 Lagos International Trade Fair in Lagos on Sunday 
  • Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita (R) in a handshake with the Chairman, International Civil Service Commission (ICSC), Mr Kingston Rhodes, when she led a delegation of Nigeria to the ICRC at the United Nations in New York to Press for fair representation of Nigeria in the Employment of the United Nations. With them is the Acting Permanent Secretary, Federal Civil Service Commission, Mustapha Suleiman. 
  • Australian Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Paul Lehmann (L), with the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Mohammed Abbas, during a workshop on Policy and Capacity Building for a Successful Sustainable Mining Sector, in Abuja on Monday 

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US Gunman opens fire on passengers at Florida airport, 5 deadbullet
2 In Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo takes oath as new Presidentbullet
3 Osama Bin Laden Late Qaeda leader's son placed on US terror watch listbullet

World

Mexican police patrol the streets of Guadalajara in 2015
In Mexico American man arrested in US consular official's shooting
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he is raising the minimum wage to 40 bolivars, about 60 dollars at the highest official exchange rate, or $12 on the black market
In Venezuela Govt boosts minimum wage by 50 percent
Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was a key figure in the foundation of the Islamic republic in 1979
Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani Former Iranian President dies of heart attack
At least 12 people have died in Thailand as heavy rains continue to batter the flood-ravaged south with water roof-high in some areas
In Thailand 12 dead as torrential rains submerge south