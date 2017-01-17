AU AMISOM probes civilian death, injuries in road accident

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), says it has launched investigations into civilian death and injuries along Mogadishu-Afgoye road.

According to local reports, at least 10 persons were killed and seven others injured when an armoured vehicle belonging to AMISOM ran over a commuter bus in the outskirts of Mogadishu.

The AU mission later confirmed that its convoy was involved in a road accident with a civilian vehicle along the Mogadishu-Afgoye road and pledged to provide details of the incident later.

“AMISOM is investigating this unfortunate incident that may have resulted in casualties. Additional information will be supplied as soon as it is available,” it said.

The fatal incident took place at Alamada area, just outside Mogadishu, where the AMISOM convoy hit a minibus which was headed to the Somali capital from Afgoye district.

Similar incidents involving AMISOM and civilians have been reported in the past in the Horn of Africa nation in the wake of increased attacks against AMISOM and Somali forces in the country.