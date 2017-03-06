A son and daughter of Argentina's ex-president Cristina Kirchner went before a judge on Monday in a corruption scandal embroiling one of the country's most powerful families.

On Tuesday the ex-leader herself is called for questioning in a probe into the family's business affairs.

Federal judge Claudio Bonadio summoned Kirchner's daughter Florencia, 26, and son Maximo, 40, over their roles in the family's real estate company, Los Sauces.

The two suspects presented written statements in which they denied the allegations.

Hundreds of supporters rallied in their support at the court.

Ex-president Kirchner is charged with illicit association and fraudulent administration.

She is alleged to have favored a construction magnate for public contracts in Patagonia, her southern political bastion.

Kirchner says the charges are politically motivated.

She left office in late 2015 and was replaced by conservative President Mauricio Macri.