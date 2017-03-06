Argentina ex-leader's children questioned over graft

A son and daughter of Argentina's ex-president Cristina Kirchner went before a judge on Monday in a corruption scandal embroiling one of the country's most powerful families.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Argentina's then-President Cristina Kirchner (R) is embraced by her daughter Florencia next to her son Maximo, who went before a judge over their roles in the family's real estate company, during her inauguration ceremony in 2011 play

Argentina's then-President Cristina Kirchner (R) is embraced by her daughter Florencia next to her son Maximo, who went before a judge over their roles in the family's real estate company, during her inauguration ceremony in 2011

(AFP/File)

In Argentina Bus collision kills 13
In Nicaragua Argentine researcher, guide who fell into volcano survive
Rafael Correa Ecuador headed for runoff in tense presidential vote
New graft claims hit Argentina president
United States US agents in aggressive sweep for unauthorized migrants
In Argentina Strike spreads to 3rd, 4th divisions
Pablo Escobar Late drug lord's son slams Netflix series for 'glorifying' criminals
Women's Rights World marks women's day with rights under attack

A son and daughter of Argentina's ex-president Cristina Kirchner went before a judge on Monday in a corruption scandal embroiling one of the country's most powerful families.

On Tuesday the ex-leader herself is called for questioning in a probe into the family's business affairs.

Federal judge Claudio Bonadio summoned Kirchner's daughter Florencia, 26, and son Maximo, 40, over their roles in the family's real estate company, Los Sauces.

The two suspects presented written statements in which they denied the allegations.

Hundreds of supporters rallied in their support at the court.

Ex-president Kirchner is charged with illicit association and fraudulent administration.

She is alleged to have favored a construction magnate for public contracts in Patagonia, her southern political bastion.

Kirchner says the charges are politically motivated.

She left office in late 2015 and was replaced by conservative President Mauricio Macri.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Sudan Four soldiers arrested over village rape spreebullet
2 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for...bullet
3 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet

World

[Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu] "spoke at length about the dangers arising from the nuclear deal with Iran and Iranian aggression in the (Middle East) region and the need to work together to deal with those dangers," said the PM's office
Trump US President in phone call with Netanyahu, reportedly discusses Iran 'dangers'
Winner of the 2017 Zbigniew Herbert International Literary Award and activist Breyten Breytenbach, pictured in 2014, engaged in the anti-apartheid struggle, but was later discovered and sentenced to years in prison for his activities
In Poland South African poet, activist wins 2017 Zbigniew Herbert International Literary Award
US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs William R. Brownfield speaks during a press conference on March 3, 2016 in Guatemala City
In Guatemala US official backs Country's fight against drugs, corruption
West-Flanders province governor Carl Decaluwe throws a wreath to the sea during a tribute ceremony for the 30th anniversary of the Herald of Free Enterprise ferry disaster
In Belgium Country marks Zeebrugge ferry disaster 30 years on