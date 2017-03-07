Antonio Guterres UN chief Guterres in Somalia to discuss famine threat

Guterres' predecessor Ban Ki-moon visited in 2011 just months after the country's last famine which was Africa's worst in 20 years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Newly elected President of Somalia and former Prime Minister Mohamed Abdullahi, better known by his nickname Farmajo, delivers an address in Mogadishu, on February 8, 2017 play

Newly elected President of Somalia and former Prime Minister Mohamed Abdullahi, better known by his nickname Farmajo, delivers an address in Mogadishu, on February 8, 2017

(AFP/File)

In Somalia Country reports 110 deaths from drought over 48 hours
UN Security Council shines light on Lake Chad crisis
Lake Chad UN Security Council visit to draw attention to crisis
In Yemen Some 45,000 displaced by battles around Mokha - UN
South Sudan Aid worries rise for refugees inside Sudan
Stephen O'Brien UN aid chief 'denied passage' to Yemen's Taez
Mohamed Abdullahi Somali president declares 'national disaster' over drought
Boko Haram Nigerian women displaced by terror group protest ill treatment in camp
Famine What does it feel like to be dying of hunger?
Famine Hiding in swamps, South Sudanese eat little more than lilies

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Somalia Tuesday to discuss a hunger crisis which has pushed the country to the verge of famine with new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

"The combination of conflict, drought, climate change, diseases and cholera is a nightmare," Guterres told journalists during the flight to Mogadishu.

"It's essentially a visit of solidarity with Somalia. We are trying to put in place a response mechanism... for trying to prevent the worst".

Guterres will meet the newly elected president, better known by his nickname Farmajo, in the highly secured airport zone, which is protected by African Union peacekeepers and which houses the offices of the UN and humanitarian organisations.

It is only the third visit by a UN secretary general to Somalia since 1993 -- two years after then president Siad Barre was overthrown, plunging the country into civil war.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (pictured) has arrived in Somalia to discuss hunger crisis with new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed play

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (pictured) has arrived in Somalia to discuss hunger crisis with new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed

(AFP/File)

Guterres' predecessor Ban Ki-moon visited in 2011 just months after the country's last famine which was Africa's worst in 20 years and left 260,000 people dead. He returned in 2014.

A fierce drought has left some three million people in Somalia facing severe hunger and placed the country on famine alert.

On Saturday Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire said at least 110 people had died in 48 hours from "droughts and acute watery diarrhoea" caused by lack of food, medicine and access to safe drinking water.

In South Sudan 100,000 people are already suffering from a "man-made" famine due to three years of civil war.

This means 20 percent of the population in the affected area has extremely limited access to basic food, acute malnutrition is higher than 30 percent, and more than two per 10,000 people are dying every day.

Overall, more than 20 million people face starvation in Somalia, South Sudan, Yemen and Nigeria in an unprecedented four simultaneous famine alerts.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Sudan Four soldiers arrested over village rape spreebullet
2 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for...bullet
3 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet

World

Protesters rally against the travel ban at San Diego International Airport in California on March 6, 2017, after US President Donald Trump signed a revised ban on refugees and travelers from six Muslim-majority nations
Donald Trump Sudan expresses 'deep regret' over US President's new travel ban
Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 terror attacks on New York and Washington DC
9/11 Iran rejects US moves to seize compensation money
Bochum Police have launched a manhunt for Marcel Hesse, who is trained in martial arts and could be armed
In Germany Police hunts man who bragged of child murder in online video
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is a US-backed alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters
In Syria Forces quietly take up buffer between Kurds, Turks